Business

by admin
Berlin (German news agency) – In a letter to the federal ministries, 20 business associations criticize a lack of involvement in legislative processes. In the three-page paper, the associations complain about requests from the ministries that are too late and the evaluation periods for draft laws that are too short, as the “Bild” (Friday edition) reports.

According to the associations, this procedure is “undemocratic and also questionable under constitutional law”. They criticize the actions of the departments “in the strongest possible terms, because the federal government is thus moving away from democratic processes”. The signatories include the employers’ association Gesamtmetall, the trade association HDE, the Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA) and the Association of Family Businesses. Specifically, the associations are now demanding a four-week period from the government in order to be able to examine draft laws. It needs a “sufficient lead time,” they write. They also call for more checks on the success of laws and simpler formulation of new laws. Furthermore, the Regulatory Control Council should in future not only assess the costs of a law, but also its quality.

