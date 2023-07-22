Industry – East German business associations see the rise of the AfD as a risk

Alternative for Germany (AfD) (archive)dts

.

Berlin (dts news agency) – Several business and business associations in East Germany have warned of possible AfD electoral successes of massive consequences for the domestic economy. “The AfD would do massive damage to our business location,” said Christian Haase, Saxon state chairman of the Association of Family Entrepreneurs, the “Tagesspiegel”.

“Demands by the AfD, such as an exit from the EU or a strict ban on immigration, lead to a dead end. A decoupling from abroad would be the end for the German economy.” Concern about the success of the AfD is also widespread among Thuringian companies, said Dieter Bauhaus, President of the Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK), the “Tagesspiegel”. “Especially when it comes to the connection with right-wing extremist, National Socialist and ethnic ideas. Such a perception can only damage Thuringia as a business location.”

The IHK in southern Thuringia, where an AfD politician was recently elected district administrator for the first time in the Sonneberg district, explained: “Companies are not held in clan custody for election results, but hold their own in the competition.” Politicians at federal level also warned of a threat to Germany as a business location. “It is quite obvious that a radical right-wing party like the AfD will deter potential investors in Germany,” former Left Party chairman Klaus Ernst told the Tagesspiegel.

Representatives of the CDU and FDP made similar statements. Investors invested in Europe and Germany “mainly because of the solid democracy and the stable rule of law,” said the CDU economic politician Tilman Kuban the “Tagesspiegel”. If this ceases to exist, Germany will “continue to lose its attractiveness and jobs” as a business location. The FDP member of the Bundestag Olaf in der Beek told the “Tagesspiegel” that polls are not elections, but that there is “the risk that at least any parliamentary majorities of the AfD could lead to the implementation of parts of their election program”, such as leaving the EU. This would massively weaken the economy and prosperity.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

