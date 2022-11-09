Increase in the price of commodities, increase in sales volumes and some M&A transactions: these are the reasons for the strong growth in 2021 revenues of the 20 largest Italian companies, certified by the 57th edition of the study on the main Italian companies presented by the Mediobanca Research Area which for the first time analyzes also the numbers of the current year, given the “highly changeable” scenario. The report analyzed the financial statements of 3,442 companies: 2,613 industrial and service companies; 240 holding company; 28 Sim; 28 leasing companies; 38 of factoring and consumer credit; 387 banks and 108 insurance companies.

Enel, Eni and Gse

The ranking of 2021 turnover of industry and services is confirmed to be dominated by three public energy-oil groups: Enel (with 84.1 billion euros), Eni (76.6) and Gse – Gestore dei servizi energetici (54.4 ). In 2020 they had revenues of 63.6, 44 and 26.3 billion euros respectively, with Eni reporting a net loss of 8.5 billion euros. Results that discounted the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. While 2021 is confirmed as the year of the rebound.

The energy rush

Looking at the ranking drawn up by Mediobanca, in fourth position as last year is Fca Italy (with 21.9 billion euros in revenues) followed by Telecom (15.1), Leonardo (14.1) and Prysmian (12.7 ) which rises two positions, undermining Ferrovie dello Stato, eighth (11.7). The energy companies Edison (11.7 billion euros), A2A (11.3) and Hera (10.5) climb up the 2021 rankings by up to seven places. This is followed by Edition (9.8), now without Autostrade per l’ltalia, Poste Italiane (8.9) and Saras (8.6).

The first and only large-scale distribution company is Superit, the holding that controls Esselunga, in fifteenth position (in 2020 it was eleventh) with sales of 8.5 billion euros. The ranking closes with the metallurgical industry Marcegaglia Holding which rises by 8 places with sales of 8 billion euros, the food industry Parmalat (8 billion), the two oil companies Kuwait Petroleum Italia (7.6) and Esso Italiana (7.4) which they are in the top 20 and finally Saipem (6.9).

Large-scale distribution is down, oil is up

«In the ranking of the top 20 companies by turnover, last year there were more operators in the large-scale distribution. There were Esselunga, Eurospin Italia and Lidl Italia. Now only the first remains “, they explain from the Mediobanca Research Department:” It happens because oil has returned, which have registered increases in turnover. It is significant that nine are energy and oil companies. Also note the ownership structure: nine are public, five private, six foreign-owned ».