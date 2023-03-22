The Reimann family has a stake in the Jacobs coffee brand. picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com | Mateusz Slodkowski

The Reimann family is one of the richest economic clans in Germany. The family’s portfolio includes beverage, coffee, perfume and coffee house chains and veterinary clinics. The family business pools its assets in the JBA Holding. After a profit of more than 5.1 billion euros in the previous year, JAB reported a loss in value of 4.47 billion euros for the past year.

After a profit of more than 5.1 billion euros in the previous year, JAB reported a loss in value of 4.47 billion euros for the past year. These figures come from the published annual report, about which the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ (FAZ) reported.

The Reimanns pool their assets in JAB Holding, a billion-dollar portfolio of beverage and coffee brands such as Senseo and Jacobs. Perfumes, coffee house chains and veterinary clinics are also part of the portfolio.

Wealth fell from 28 to 25 billion euros

The family is currently suffering from the weak performance of the beverage company Keurig Dr. Pepper problems. The Reimanns and their co-investors continued to buy in 2022, which is why the value of the jointly controlled empire “only” decreased by 2.2 billion to 49.5 billion euros, according to the “FAZ”.

The “equity attributable to the owners”, i.e. above all the assets of the siblings Renate Reimann-Haas, Wolfgang Reimann, Matthias and Stefan Reimann-Andersen and their families, fell from almost 28 billion to almost 25 billion euros. The family fortune is based on the legacy of the Ludwigshafen chemical company Benckiser.

