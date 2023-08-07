Industry – Habeck highlights the strengths of Germany as a business location

Robert Habeck (archive) dts

Berlin (dts news agency) – In the debate about the state of the German economy, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) emphasized the strengths of Germany as a location and referred to planned company investments in the double-digit billion range. “Currently, about two dozen companies are planning major investments in Germany with a total investment volume of around 80 billion euros,” Habeck told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday editions).

“They want to invest here and will create added value and jobs.” These projects are taking shape step by step. The Federal Ministry of Economics counts those with an investment volume of more than 100 million euros as major investments. These include the new plant that chip manufacturer Infineon wants to build in Dresden, or the production of silicon carbide semiconductors that the US company Wolfspeed is planning in Saarland. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics, the 80 billion also include a number of major investments that Habeck’s house is already aware of, but which are still confidential. The economic situation is challenging, Habeck told the Funke newspapers. He cited the shortage of skilled workers and the ongoing consequences of the energy crisis as justification. The Federal Republic must work on competitiveness and its economic strength. “But we should also dare to do something and see where things are headed.” Germany is a location with well-trained people, a strong middle class, innovative companies and a number of companies that have ideas and would innovate. “From the pharmaceutical industry to battery cell production, from the semiconductor industry to hydrogen production, we have created a diverse biotope with a great willingness to invest, which will also bear clear fruit in the next few years and will help to renew prosperity,” said the Green politician.

