Industry insiders: In the short term, gold prices will fluctuate and bottom

2022-09-13 08:31 Source: Shenzhen Business Daily Shenzhen Business Daily 2022-09-13 08:31

Securities Times e Company News, in the past six months, the overall trend of gold prices has been weak, and spot gold in London has fallen by about 17% from its high level. Is now a good time to buy gold? Industry insiders said that in the short term, the price of gold will fluctuate and build a bottom. According to the latest data from the World Gold Council, gold ETFs outflowed 51 tons in August, or about $2.9 billion, which was the fourth consecutive month of outflows from ETFs in the gold market. The association warned investors that the gold market is likely to remain depressed as central banks, led by the Federal Reserve, raise interest rates aggressively. Industry insiders generally believe that the US dollar index hit a new high in 20 years, coupled with higher market interest rates, the two have become the main factors for the weakening of gold prices. (Shenzhen Commercial Daily)