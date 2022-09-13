Home Business Industry insiders: In the short term, the price of gold will fluctuate and bottom out jqknews
Business

Industry insiders: In the short term, the price of gold will fluctuate and bottom out jqknews

by admin
Industry insiders: In the short term, the price of gold will fluctuate and bottom out jqknews

Industry insiders: In the short term, gold prices will fluctuate and bottom

2022-09-13 08:31

Source: Shenzhen Business Daily

Shenzhen Business Daily

2022-09-13 08:31

Securities Times e Company News, in the past six months, the overall trend of gold prices has been weak, and spot gold in London has fallen by about 17% from its high level. Is now a good time to buy gold? Industry insiders said that in the short term, the price of gold will fluctuate and build a bottom. According to the latest data from the World Gold Council, gold ETFs outflowed 51 tons in August, or about $2.9 billion, which was the fourth consecutive month of outflows from ETFs in the gold market. The association warned investors that the gold market is likely to remain depressed as central banks, led by the Federal Reserve, raise interest rates aggressively. Industry insiders generally believe that the US dollar index hit a new high in 20 years, coupled with higher market interest rates, the two have become the main factors for the weakening of gold prices. (Shenzhen Commercial Daily)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account

    • See also  Gree Electric’s market value evaporates 200 billion and major shareholders have huge losses of 10 billion | A shares | air conditioning | Hillhouse

    You may also like

    Recession, war and inflation scare Wall Street and...

    Walt Disney: activist investor Loeb changes opinion on...

    Foreign exchange trading reminder on September 13: The...

    The Italian bicycle runs less

    Luxshare disclosed the final result of the 337...

    Innovative startups growing in the second quarter

    Wide Angle Macro Prime Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO...

    Artificial intelligence accelerates job search and hiring

    Civilian Ultra Wide Zoom Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS...

    Wall Street in solid rise, looks at inflation...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy