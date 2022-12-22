“The cyclical downturn of the seasonally adjusted index of the turnover of industry continues in October, albeit slightly attenuated compared to the previous month”. This was stated by Istat which estimates a drop of 0.8% in volume compared to September (-1.1% on the domestic market and -0.3% on the foreign market). Corrected for calendar effects, total turnover grew by 12.5% ​​in trend terms (+11% on the domestic market, +15.7% on the foreign market). The volume data on manufacturing turnover show a drop of 1.6% compared to September and an increase of 0.3% compared to 2021, “much smaller than that in value”. With reference to the main groupings of industries, in October the seasonally adjusted turnover indices show a cyclical decline for consumer goods (-0.8% from September), for intermediate goods (-1.5%) and for energy (-2.9%), while for capital goods there is a “slight increase” (+0.5%). «The economic trend of the indicator as a whole is however confirmed as positive in the average of the last three months», observes Istat. Compared to October 2021, the institute records increases on an annual basis “very marked for energy (+25.5%), more contained for capital goods (+15.3%), consumer goods (+12, 4%) and intermediate goods (+8.7%)”. In the manufacturing sector, all sectors of economic activity show sustained growth starting from coke and refined petroleum products (+27.7%) and means of transport (+22.7%).