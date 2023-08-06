Industry – Lang proposes government package to boost economy

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Green Party leader Ricarda Lang has promised a government package to strengthen the economy. “It’s now about defending Germany’s economic foundation,” Lang told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

“We should quickly put together a joint package to ensure that Germany’s competitiveness is secured, new investments are made and that it is done fairly.” Strengthening the economy will be the first issue that the federal government will have to tackle in the coming weeks. In this context, Lang reiterated her demands for an investment agenda and an industrial electricity price for Germany. Federal Finance Minister Lindner (FDP) had previously presented his plans for a growth opportunities law with extensive tax cuts. Lang obviously believes that an agreement with the traffic light coalition partners SPD and FDP is possible. Within the government, one is “in good talks,” said the Greens leader. “Ultimately, we are united by the goal of keeping Germany competitive. This requires a clever location policy that combines economic development, investments in our infrastructure and targeted tax breaks.” Regarding the scope of the investment agenda, Lang said: “It will cost something, but securing our prosperity should be worth something to us.” In China and the United States, hundreds of billions are being spent to create the jobs of the future there. “We are experiencing an international race for the best location conditions. Germany must not stand on the sidelines here, but must play at the front.” Lang sees no obstacle to investment in complying with the debt brake. “So far, the traffic light has always found ways to implement necessary measures,” said the Green leader. “If the choice is to either spend money or jeopardize the prosperity of this country, I will choose the former.”

