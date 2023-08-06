Home » Industry – Lang proposes government package to boost economy
Business

Industry – Lang proposes government package to boost economy

by admin
Industry – Lang proposes government package to boost economy

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Green Party leader Ricarda Lang has promised a government package to strengthen the economy. “It’s now about defending Germany’s economic foundation,” Lang told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

“We should quickly put together a joint package to ensure that Germany’s competitiveness is secured, new investments are made and that it is done fairly.” Strengthening the economy will be the first issue that the federal government will have to tackle in the coming weeks. In this context, Lang reiterated her demands for an investment agenda and an industrial electricity price for Germany. Federal Finance Minister Lindner (FDP) had previously presented his plans for a growth opportunities law with extensive tax cuts. Lang obviously believes that an agreement with the traffic light coalition partners SPD and FDP is possible. Within the government, one is “in good talks,” said the Greens leader. “Ultimately, we are united by the goal of keeping Germany competitive. This requires a clever location policy that combines economic development, investments in our infrastructure and targeted tax breaks.” Regarding the scope of the investment agenda, Lang said: “It will cost something, but securing our prosperity should be worth something to us.” In China and the United States, hundreds of billions are being spent to create the jobs of the future there. “We are experiencing an international race for the best location conditions. Germany must not stand on the sidelines here, but must play at the front.” Lang sees no obstacle to investment in complying with the debt brake. “So far, the traffic light has always found ways to implement necessary measures,” said the Green leader. “If the choice is to either spend money or jeopardize the prosperity of this country, I will choose the former.”

See also  The production and operation conditions improved, and the profits of industrial enterprises rose steadily in October_Zhu Hong_profit_year-on-year growth

HOME PAGE

You may also like

The Mexican Peso Sees Appreciation Against Dollar: Exchange...

Inflation, a slap from the industrialists: they don’t...

Russia sanctions: why western planes still fly there

All crazy about beer, consumption more than doubled...

Politics – Green leader Lang promises a government...

Interpump 2023: 15.4% increase in sales, EBITDA and...

Stock exchange podcast: Harry Kane and Mbappé –...

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Celebrate Engagement with...

Mid-August halved. Four out of 10 Italians stay...

The caravan holiday with the electric car still...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy