Industry – Lindner consultant criticizes Green program for more investments

Berlin (German news agency) – The former head of economics, Lars Feld, has criticized plans by the Greens parliamentary group for an investment program financed from the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF). “The WSF has a clear earmarking. If you violate this requirement, constitutional problems will arise,” said Feld of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“The Minister of Finance should not expose himself to this uncertainty,” said Feld, who advises Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) on economic issues. “In addition, an expansive effect via the WSF is just as counteracting for monetary policy as financing via the core budget,” said the Freiburg economist. Feld also rejected special economic stimuli for the construction industry. “This counteracts monetary policy, especially when it is aimed at the construction industry. Monetary policy works by curbing construction activity,” warned the economist. The European Central Bank (ECB) wants to curb inflation with its interest rate policy. Economic stimulus programs would counteract this.

