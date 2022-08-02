In recent years, the delivery of finished products has become a hot topic in the ceramic industry and has become the focus of research and the main direction of many enterprises. The emergence of finished product delivery marks that the ceramic industry has shifted from product thinking to service thinking in the past, which is a milestone for the industry. The emergence of finished product delivery service provides a better choice for a better living environment, and also makes the ceramic industry pay more attention to the service experience and the presentation of the overall space.

As the initiator and initiator of the delivery of finished ceramic tiles, Jianyi has creatively launched a real one-stop overall solution for ceramic tile decoration through system construction and bricklayer talent training, based on user value, and has become a pioneer in industry services.

Recently, Jian Yi launched the massive “Jian Yi Finished Products Delivery Nationwide Action” campaign across the country. Following several events in Shenzhen, Hengyang, Chongqing, Shijiazhuang, Dongguan, Xi’an, etc., it has received enthusiastic responses and high attention. Jian Yi will next Activities have been successively carried out in Tangshan, Suzhou and other cities. Youju, Tencent Home | Shell had the honor to communicate with Mr. Cai Yue, CEO and founder of Youju, a senior observer in the home furnishing industry, and invited him to share and interpret the relationship between the development trend of the home building materials industry and consumers, the value and significance of Jianyi finished product delivery, and Comments on Jane.





Focus on consumers to tap new growth points

Since the thunderstorm of real estate companies last year, the entire real estate industry has been in a state of grief and sorrow, which has hit the ceramic tile brand that was originally in the project centralized procurement channel. In addition, the demographic dividend has passed and the popularity dividend is coming. How to better break through the predicament and tap brand development opportunities has become the top priority of enterprises.

In the face of the downturn in real estate and the gradual disappearance of demographic dividends, the home building materials industry is facing growth challenges. Cai Yue said that if the number of users does not increase or the growth rate is slow, the industry is likely to have a “Matthew effect”. Faced with this situation, enterprises must seize the breakthrough for survival and development. He believes that in the era of consumers as the main body, everything in home furnishing enterprises should be consumer-centric, and good service is the key to successful product delivery. What consumers need now is the overall solution of space and products. The delivery of finished products by Jianyi is the best reference for the successful innovation and development of enterprises.

At the same time, Cai Yue mentioned that with the development of short videos and live broadcasts, the way consumers obtain product information and understand products has changed, and the channels for enterprises to obtain user information and the way they communicate with users are also changing. Experience needs are met online.

Open up the service terminal to create a closed loop of finished product delivery

With the advent of the era of customization, the market trend has gradually shifted from “selling materials” to “selling services”, and finished product delivery and landing services have become a key factor in expanding the ceramic tile market. At present, ceramic tiles are in a period of change, and the production side has been perfected, but the processing application and landing delivery have just started. To this end, breaking through the original business model, like the home customization industry, including construction, processing, paving, and after-sales, and opening up the landing server has become the only way for the industry to develop and upgrade.

Cai Yue pointed out that the delivery of Jianyi finished products has played a leading role, and many companies have begun to follow suit, setting off a wave of finished tile delivery. The implementation of finished product delivery puts forward greater tests and higher requirements for the operation of enterprises, not only to produce good bricks, but also to develop good sales channels. For dealers, the delivery of Jianyi finished products reduces the service pressure and enables dealers to continue to grow bigger and stronger. For consumers, the delivery of Jianyi finished products allows users to get more stable, better and more standard services, not only to buy good bricks, but also to achieve good paving effects, allowing users to have a better living space . Jianyi finished product delivery from the production end, to the sales end to the service end, the whole link is opened, creating a real closed-loop delivery of finished ceramic tiles.

Shoulder the sense of national mission to promote the innovation and development of the industry

Innovation is closely related to the future and destiny of a country and a nation. Looking back at the development of the world since modern times, we can clearly see that the innovation ability of a country and a nation fundamentally affects and even determines the future and destiny of a country and a nation.

China‘s ceramic culture has been ahead of the world for nearly a thousand years, but since the introduction of porcelain-making technology to Europe, it has been quickly overtaken. Now world-class ceramic brands are born in Europe or Japan and other regions, and the road to revival of Chinese ceramics is long and difficult. To this end, Li Zhilin, chairman of Jianyi Group, once proposed to do something for the revival of Chinese ceramics. Looking back at the development history of Jianyi over the past year, it has been promoting the multiple transitions of the brand and the good development of the industry through innovative development.

In Cai Yue’s view, innovation involves both investment and risk, and is truly “difficult and correct.” However, Jian Yi continues to innovate, which is not easy. He said that Li Zhilin, chairman of Jianyi Group, is a very top product manager who is very demanding and picky about products. Therefore, Jianyi pays great attention to product quality and takes customer needs as a guide to make products better and better. What is surprising is that, in addition to producing high-quality products, Jianyi’s three industry innovations—clearly marked prices, close-fitting paving, and finished product delivery are the results of continuous iteration of service capabilities and improved service quality.

Epilogue

The finished product delivery system is a brand-new home improvement system that Jianyi has accumulated over the years, felt the pain points of consumers in decoration, and repeatedly practiced the final forging. It provides consumers with better quality products and more considerate services. The delivery of Jianyi finished products opens up the product service chain, realizes the industry transition of ceramic products from semi-finished products to finished consumer products, opens a new chapter of epoch-making significance in the industry, and opens a broader and smooth road for the revival of Chinese ceramics.

