Production prices less “tight”, revenues of companies less tonic.

The Istat data for January on industrial turnover show in the annual comparison the first drop below 10% growth for the first time after 22 consecutive months of double-digit progress. The partial slowdown is certainly determined by the mathematical comparison (January 2022 had already been 17 points higher than the corresponding period of 2021) but the first filing of the price lists also contributes to cooling down the climate (-7.5% in January retail prices production), in turn the result of the fall in energy prices.

Istat thus estimates that in January the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, decreased by 1.1% in economic terms, recording a negative trend on both markets (-0.3% on the domestic one and -2 .6% on the foreign one).

In the November 2022-January 2023 quarter, the overall index remains unchanged compared to the previous quarter (-0.1% on the domestic market and +0.1% on the foreign market).

Corrected for calendar effects, total turnover grows in trend terms by 8.6%, with increases of 9.1% on the domestic market and 7.7% on the foreign market: this is the least brilliant figure since February 2021 .