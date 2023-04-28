Industry revenues recovering in February: +1.3% on January and +7.2% on the year

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the slight decline of last month, in February 2023 the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, returns to growth in economic terms, with a greater dynamism of the domestic component compared to the foreign one. Istat estimates that industry revenues increased by 1.3% in economic terms in February, recording a positive trend both on the domestic market (+1.7%) and on the external one (+0.9 %).

Corrected for calendar effects, total turnover grew by 7.2% in tendential terms, with increases of 8.1% on the domestic market and 5.3% on the foreign market.

The volume indicator, relating only to the manufacturing sector, also recorded an increase on a monthly basis, albeit to a lesser extent. In the trend comparison on data corrected for working days, growth is recorded both in the general index and in the main sectors, with the exception of intermediate goods. The volume indicator, on the other hand, recorded a decrease.

In the December 2022-February 2023 quarter, the overall index grew by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter (+1.0% on the domestic market and -0.4% on the foreign market). With reference to the main groupings of industries, in February the seasonally adjusted turnover indices show a cyclical increase for energy (+14.7%), for intermediate goods (+1.6%) and for consumer goods ( +0.8%), while capital goods recorded a decrease (-1.1%).

As regards the indexes corrected for calendar effects referring to the main groupings of industries, there are marked increases on a trend basis for energy (+21.0%), capital goods (+11.7%) and consumption (+11.5%), while intermediate goods are down (-0.5%).