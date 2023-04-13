.

Essen (German news agency) – Manuel Frondel, energy expert at the RWI-Leibniz Institute, calls for more coal-fired power plants to be put on reserve after the nuclear phase-out. “Through the gradual shutdown of conventional power plant capacities, Germany is heading towards a fundamental problem: an increasing capacity gap,” said Frondel of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

Because at the same time, electricity consumption is increasing due to electromobility and heat pumps. “Instead of wanting to close this gap by building new natural gas power plants, consideration should be given to keeping the shut down coal-fired power plants in reserve and using them in times of dark doldrums,” said Frondel. In the coming year alone, around 10 gigawatts of coal-fired power plants would be shut down after the decision to phase out coal. He argues that coal-fired power plants are better than new gas-fired power plants, which won’t be available before 2030 either. “Using depreciated coal-fired power plants is far cheaper than building new natural gas power plants, which are also far more expensive to operate because natural gas is more expensive than coal. The small amounts of additional emissions that this creates should not be a major argument against doing so be a pragmatic solution,” Frondel continues.

