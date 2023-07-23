Home » Industry threatens to tear itself apart
Business

Industry threatens to tear itself apart

by admin
Industry threatens to tear itself apart

Price war on the e-car market: An industry threatens to tear itself apart

A brutal price war has broken out in China‘s electric car market, threatening to tear the industry apart. A “truce” lasted less than two days.

Brave new Chinese electric car world.

Bild: Getty

No comedy author, no matter how creative, could have come up with such a punch line: At the beginning of July, Elon Musk signed an open letter under the aegis of the Chinese Ministry of Industry, in which he and his company Tesla committed themselves to strengthening “socialist basic values”. Obviously, the 52-year-old had to learn the hard way: if you want to survive on the Chinese market, you have to submit to the rules of the communist party.

See also  Resolution 21 of 04/11/2023 - Adoption of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development

You may also like

The US Dollar Remains Below 17 Units: Latest...

“Climate emergency like Covid Those who work cannot...

The dangers to the site

there are no hypotheses of amnesty

Four Years of Success: Science and Technology Innovation...

Eastern Swiss university of applied sciences with innovation...

Enrico Letta, new assignment from the EU on...

Building supplier Arbonia is taking action abroad

Kering still in the spotlight, Bluebell ready to...

Meiya Optoelectronics Leads Innovation to Break Technical Monopoly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy