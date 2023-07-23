Price war on the e-car market: An industry threatens to tear itself apart

A brutal price war has broken out in China‘s electric car market, threatening to tear the industry apart. A “truce” lasted less than two days.

Brave new Chinese electric car world.

Bild: Getty

No comedy author, no matter how creative, could have come up with such a punch line: At the beginning of July, Elon Musk signed an open letter under the aegis of the Chinese Ministry of Industry, in which he and his company Tesla committed themselves to strengthening “socialist basic values”. Obviously, the 52-year-old had to learn the hard way: if you want to survive on the Chinese market, you have to submit to the rules of the communist party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

