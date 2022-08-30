In June, industry turnover, net of seasonal factors, is estimated to have decreased by 0.2% in economic terms, the result of a limited decline on both markets (-0.3% on the domestic market and -0, 1% on the foreign one). In the second quarter of 2022 the overall index grew by 6.2% compared to the previous quarter (+ 6.2% on the domestic market and + 6.1% on the foreign market). Istat notes it.

With reference to the main groupings of industries – Istat notes – in June the seasonally adjusted indices of the turnover mark conjunctural increases for energy (+ 3.4%) and for consumer goods (+ 0.5%) while they are recorded decreases for capital goods (-1.7%) and intermediate goods (-0.6%).

As regards the indexes corrected for calendar effects referring to the main groupings of industries, there are marked trend increases for energy (+ 68.4%), for intermediate goods (+ 23.0%) and for goods consumption (+ 14.4%), more contained for capital goods (+ 5.1%). All sectors of economic activity – explains Istat – show growth in trend terms, with the exception of means of transport. With reference to the manufacturing sector, in June it is estimated that the seasonally adjusted index of turnover in volume will record a decline in economic terms (-1.6%). Adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of turnover for the manufacturing sector grows in trend terms by 1.6%, recording a much smaller increase than that in value (+ 17.3%).