economy large orders

Industry with the largest increase in orders since 2020 – “big surprise”

Status: 04.08.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

German contract industry shows significant growth

According to the Federal Statistical Office, German industry recorded significant growth in June. This corresponds to an increase of seven percent compared to the previous month. The order situation is thus stronger than it has been for three years.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Industrial orders rose by seven percent in June, having already increased by six percent in May. Economists had actually expected a decline of two percent in June. But the situation remains difficult for one industry.

The ailing German industry is back with the second bang in a row: In June, your orders grew surprisingly by 7.0 percent compared to the previous month and thus more strongly than in three years. Large orders – especially from the aerospace industry – contributed to this, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday.

Nevertheless, the increase is unexpected, especially on this scale: economists surveyed by the Reuters news agency had expected a decline of 2.0 percent, after an unusually strong increase of 6.2 percent in May.

“Once again a big surprise, but on the bright side. Was the recession just a bad dream in the end?” LBBW economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch asked himself in view of this unexpectedly positive development in orders. “The situation is not as bleak as Germany’s economic situation is currently being portrayed as the sick man of Europe,” said the chief economist at VP Bank, Thomas Gitzel.

also read

However, leading indicators such as the Ifo business climate suggest that Europe’s largest economy, which has not grown for three quarters in a row, is still in an economic downturn. Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer therefore does not consider the flood of orders to be sustainable, especially since they are due to large orders. “The order trend is still pointing downwards,” said Kramer. “I still expect the German economy to contract in the second half of the year.”

Construction of ships, trains and airplanes increased

The picture looks less good when looking at the entire second quarter: from April to June, orders increased by only 0.2 percent compared to the previous period. “The two significant increases in May and June compensated for the 10.9 percent drop in orders in March,” the statisticians explained. The Federal Ministry of Economics therefore sees no reason to celebrate: “Nevertheless, the prospects for industrial activity remain subdued for the time being in view of the further gloomy business climate and the weak global economy”.

also read

Upcoming “multi-crisis”

Bucking the trend, domestic orders in June fell 2.0 percent month-on-month, while foreign demand rose 13.5 percent, with that from the euro zone up 27.2 percent. The so-called other vehicle construction had a particularly positive influence with an increase of 89.2 percent. These include the construction of ships, rail vehicles, aircraft and spacecraft, and military vehicles.

There was also strong growth in mechanical engineering at 5.1 percent, while the manufacturers of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts reported a minus of 7.3 percent. “The situation remains difficult for car manufacturers,” said economist Gitzel.

also read

The strong growth in orders is not yet reflected in sales: Real sales in the manufacturing sector in June were 1.6 percent lower than in the previous month. In May there was still an increase of 3.4 percent.

also read

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

