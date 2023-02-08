Listen to the audio version of the article

The unbridgeable void created by the retirement of the latest edition of the old Land Rover Defender is filled by the Ineos Grenadier. An off-road vehicle with no ifs, ands or buts, which paves the way for the newborn Ineos Automotive brand which is an offshoot of the British giant of the chemical sector Ineos, for the record the second in the world, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliff who, obviously, does not hesitate to also operate in many other sectors with well-known brands on a global level. The Grenadier arrives on the market in this period, after making a lot of noise, in particular, for the look that immediately recalls that of the mother of all Land Rovers. However, between the two off-road vehicles there is not a single point of contact, as ruled by the Court of London. The Grenadier will be joined next year by the pick-up version, followed by another full-electric but crossover-style high-wheeler that comes from a new project and, later in time, from a fuel-cell variant.

Ineos Grenadier, English style but pan-European format

To create a classic off-road vehicle, unstoppable, with all the requisites for heavy tasks and easily repairable but also capable of not disappointing on asphalt, Ineos has joined the internal engineering team that works near Stuttgart with the best off-road sector specialists such as the Austrian Magna Steyr and selected leading suppliers in their respective sectors. The development started from a new conception frame with side members produced by the Portuguese Gestamp to which are anchored rigid axles of the latest generation designed and produced by the Italian Carraro. Also Made in Italy are the Brembo brakes, the steering components from Frap, while the non-electrified BMW 6-cylinder 3-litre petrol engines with 286 horsepower and biturbodiesel with 249 horsepower are German, the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission combined with reduction unit (the only extra-European exception because of the Mexican Tremec) in addition to the Bosch electronic components and the Recaro front seats. The X-ray of the Grenadier is completed by the permanent four-wheel drive system, with mechanical central differential and electronically controlled and lockable front and rear which, however, for some trim levels are part of an optional package. The pan-European personality of the Granadier is completed by other factors because, despite being Ineos Automotive with an English passport, this new protagonist of the off-road world is produced in Hambach, France, in the plant that the brand bought from Daimler where it continues to produce for account of the German group the Smart Eq Power ForTwo together with the front end modules of the Mercedes Eqa.

Ineos Grenadier, functional large boxy car

The Grenadier family is made up only of the five-door version with a passenger compartment for five people which is 4.90 meters long including the spare wheel, 1.93 meters wide, 2 meters high and has a wheelbase of 2.92 metres. The squared bodywork defined to facilitate driving in narrow sections offers characteristic off-road angles which, together with the ground clearance of 26.4 centimeters and the long suspension travel, allow it to overcome very marked irregularities and integrates useful devices. For example, the rails on the sides to which tables, jerrycans and watertight suitcases can be anchored, but also the bases of the roof rails which conceal electrical sockets already connected to free switches in the passenger compartment, a glove compartment with a cover inside the wheel as a spare, the ladder fixed to the smaller rear leaf suitably strengthened to climb onto the roof which, for its part, when the Grenadier is stationary, bears more than 4 quintals of weight. Thus, it also allows you to set up a tent for the nights of adventure lovers. The large size of the Grenadier results in a very large passenger compartment and boot, which in the case of the car version has a capacity ranging from 1,152 to 2,035 litres. The two-seater truck version has a loading area of ​​2,088 liters in which a Euro pallet can be accommodated, while that of the five-seater variant has a capacity of 1,255 liters behind the bulkhead.

Inside, the style of the interior furnishings combines suggestions of the past with modern solutions. Many physical switches are set in the linear dashboard, as well as on the aeronautical-style console hanging from the pavilion where there are the off-road controls together with many free switches for the accessory wiring that can be applied after purchase, but also a small screen in front of the steering wheel that offers only indicator lights and the 12.3” central display of the infotainment system that integrates the actual instrumentation that is impractical to consult and the navigator with an off-road function. The system also offers dedicated off-road screens and communicates wirelessly with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. In keeping with its off-road nature, the floor and the bottom of the load platform are equipped with drains to be washed with running water, just as the standard seat covers are washable. On request, an inverter can also be requested to power a useful battery, for example, to power a fridge or have electricity during open-air nights.

Ineos Grenadier loves off-road but doesn’t disdain asphalt at all

The driver’s seat of the Granedier can be reached by climbing, more due to the raised position of the seat than due to the considerable height of the car body from the ground. Then it’s simple to settle down in the best way, thanks to the numerous adjustments of the seat and steering wheel, also to have good visibility to the front and sides. At the rear, however, the two rear doors and the profile of the spare wheel leave few glimpses to the eye and, therefore, one must rely on the external rear-view mirrors to understand what is happening behind the car. And driving backwards on the roads and off-road paths of the Scottish Highlands is an added task for those behind the wheel. Taking measurements with the dimensions and these factors, on the road the petrol Grenadier offers a good level of comfort thanks also to the silence and linear delivery of the BMW 6-cylinder, which responds promptly thanks to the good torque, 450 Nm, and the diligence with which the automatic transmission always delivers the right gear at the right time. As regards dynamism, it is reassuring, despite having to deal with the mass of 2.7 quintals and the consequent roll ambushes, while the not very direct steering of a perfect off-road mold requires, especially by raising the speed bar, to anticipate the trajectories to enter corners correctly. Off-road, the Grenadier moves flawlessly thanks to its technical kit that guarantees maximum traction in all conditions. In Scotland he proved to be unstoppable on the soapiest mud, in the deep and irregular furrows of the moors, when he had to deal with rocky stretches, in the fords he tackles without problems up to 80 centimeters and very obedient in the steepest descents, arousing the reassuring sensation to always be able to overcome any adversity.