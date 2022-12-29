



Sina Technology News Beijing time on December 29 morning news, Tesla’s stock price this year hit the worst year ever. However, that hasn’t shaken the confidence of retail investors in Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk.

Data from research firm Vanda Research shows that retail investors are continuing to aggressively buy Tesla shares. Retail investors have been buying strongly every day this month, pushing net buying to record highs in both December and the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, the persistence of retail investors paid off somewhat. Tesla shares closed up 3.3% at $112.71 on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day losing streak. But as of Tuesday, Tesla’s stock price has fallen 70% this year, and its market value has shrunk by nearly $720 billion.

Rising interest rates are hitting growth stocks hard. Investors are also concerned that demand for electric vehicles will suffer if the economy goes into recession. In addition, Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter will require him to manage the social media company and sell more Tesla stock to keep it afloat. These factors have exacerbated Tesla’s stock price decline. At one point, Tesla was the third-worst performing stock in the S&P 500 this year.

But for Tesla’s die-hard fans, the risks facing the electric vehicle industry and Musk’s distraction still haven’t disappointed and worried them. Tesla has been one of the biggest gainers in the U.S. stock market during the outbreak.

Vanda Research senior analyst Viraj Patel (Viraj Patel) said: “Retail investors have bought more Tesla shares in the past 6 months than the previous 60 months combined. For investors, it’s a seller’s paradise when it’s clear your buyers are not reading the fundamental signals.”

Tesla shares fell 11 percent on Tuesday as investors worried about the company’s production capacity. In addition, it was reported last week that Tesla is offering a substantial discount of $7,500 to American consumers who are willing to make deliveries before the end of the year. That has raised concerns that demand will underperform in the fourth quarter. Tesla is expected to announce its vehicle delivery numbers for the fourth quarter in early January. Estimates for Tesla’s vehicle deliveries have been falling in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Baird analyst Ben Kallo cut his forecast, citing “likely weak demand”.

Growth stocks overall have been hit hard this year. The Nasdaq 100 plummeted 35% as the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates in an attempt to curb inflation. Tesla was one of the worst drags on the index. In the past two years, Tesla’s stock price has risen by 1163%, but this year’s performance has taken a sharp turn for the worse.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said: “It feels like confidence has suddenly disappeared, and Tesla’s fairy tale has come to an abrupt end. Investors are more eager to understand, the coming economy How the recession will hit Tesla’s demand, how competition from other EV makers will affect Tesla’s market share, and when will Musk stop other things to manage a faltering Tesla.”



