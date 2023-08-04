Infineon: -10% in Frankfurt, disappointing margin outlook

Shares of German Infineon Technologies fell sharply following a below-expected fourth-quarter margin forecast.

Infineon said costs, including new capital expenditures and idle equipment charges, had increased and segment profit margin, an adjusted profitability measure that excludes exceptional items, is expected to reach 25% in the fourth quarter, versus 26%. % estimated by analysts.

Infineon is investing billions of euros to increase its production capacity. In a separate statement released today, the company announced plans to invest up to €5 billion over the next five years to expand its plant in Malaysia. This adds up to another similar operation in Dresden.

Meanwhile, costs for factories that aren’t fully utilized, so-called downtime costs, have contributed to declining margins, Chief Executive Sven Schneider said on a call to discuss fiscal third-quarter results. He attributed this slowdown to weakness in the consumer electronics market, which leaves “factories a little more empty right now.”

Third-quarter margins were down from the prior period, and the prospect of possible declines in profitability worries investors, Jefferies said, noting that declining margins in the automotive segment, a key industry for Infineon, are of particular concern. Shares are down more than 10% in Frankfurt after dropping as much as 12%, the biggest intraday decline since March 2020. The stock has gained about 21% this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

