Home » Infinite waits and Pos downloads. Taxi, Antitrust launches checks on disservices
Business

Infinite waits and Pos downloads. Taxi, Antitrust launches checks on disservices

by admin
Infinite waits and Pos downloads. Taxi, Antitrust launches checks on disservices

Expectations, electronic payments, unanswered requests. The Antitrust starts checks on the disservices of the taxi sector

The Competition Authority and the Market has launched a verification activity in the taxi sector on the basis of the critical situations found in Rome, Milan and Naples and which create heavy disruptions for users: think, for example, of the waiting timeall use of taximeter, when accepting electronic payments and the correct functionality of the Pos. This was communicated by the authority in a note.

READ ALSO: Justice at risk of paralysis: deserted courts, no prosecutors. Records rejected

Il Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza has addressed, on behalf of the Authority, numerous requests for information to the main radio taxi companies operating precisely in these Municipalities. Furthermore, the Authority has formulated requests for information directly to the Municipalities of Rome, Milan and Naples and to the main platforms for booking taxi.

READ ALSO: Italia Viva, politicians at dinner at Twiga: this is who was in Santanchè’s restaurant

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Export, two years of growth. Gas down, purchases from Moscow at a minimum

You may also like

Sofia Castelli, the interrogation of the ex-boyfriend who...

Caterpillar: Revenues and profits exceed expectations

Pfizer: profits down 77% in the second quarter

Yellow Trucking Company Files for Bankruptcy, Leaving Workers...

BMW raises its estimates for 2023, but fears...

Toyota doubles operating profit but the challenge is...

Streamlined formulas, but delays for the plants weigh...

Fuels, billboards with petrol prices are on the...

25% of Pernigotti now belongs to the state,...

Jinchuang Energy Project Commences in Changzhou, Aiming to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy