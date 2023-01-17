Listen to the audio version of the article

In December, the national consumer price index for the whole community, gross of tobacco, increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 11.6% on an annual basis (from +11.8% in the month previous one). Istat communicates it, confirming the preliminary estimate released at the beginning of January. On average, consumer prices grew by 8.1% in 2022 (+1.9% in 2021). Net of energy and fresh food, the so-called core inflation, consumer prices increased by 3.8% (+0.8% in the previous year) and net of energy alone by 4.1% (+ 0.8% in 2021).

The slight slowdown in price increases is due to the drop in the prices of unregulated energy goods, which drop from +69.9% to +63.3%, of unprocessed food (from +11.4% to +9.5%) and transport-related services (from +6.8% to +6.0%). On the other hand, support for the inflation trend derives from the acceleration in the prices of regulated energy (from +57.9% to +70.2%), processed food (from +14.3% to +14.9% ), recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +5.5% to +6.2%) and communications services (from +0.2% to +0.7%). In December 2022, core inflation, i.e. net of energy and fresh food, accelerated from +5.6% to +5.8% and that net of energy goods alone rose from +6.1% to + 6.2%.

«In 2022 consumer prices recorded an average annual growth of 8.1%, marking the largest increase since 1985 when it was +9.2%, mainly due to the trend in energy prices (+50 .9% on average for the year in 2022, compared to +14.1% in 2021). Net of these goods, last year, the growth in consumer prices was +4.1% (from +0.8% in 2021) – highlights a note from Istat -. The acquired inflation, or carryover, for 2023 (i.e. the average growth that would occur in the year if prices remained stable throughout 2023) is equal to +5.1%, larger than that observed for 2022, when it was +1.8%».

The shopping cart

The prices of food, home and personal care products slow down on a trend basis from +12.7% to +12.6%, as do those of frequently purchased products (from +8.8% of November at +8.5%). The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the growth, on the one hand, of the prices of regulated energy (+7.8%), of processed food (+0.8%) and of other goods (+ 0.7%), on the other hand, due to seasonal factors, recreational, cultural and personal care services (+1.4%) and transport-related services (+1.1%). The effects of these increases were only partially offset by the decrease in the prices of unregulated energy (-3.9%) and unprocessed food (-0.6%).

The harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 12.3% on an annual basis (from +12.6% in November), confirming the preliminary estimate. The average annual change in 2022 is +8.7% (+1.9% in 2021). The national consumer price index for blue and white collar households (Foi), excluding tobacco, increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 11.3% compared to December 2021. The average annual change in 2022 it is equal to +8.1% (it was +1.9% in 2021). In 2022 the impact of inflation, measured by the Ipca, is wider on families with lower spending power (+12.1%; +7.2% for those with greater spending power).