In times when high inflation is becoming entrenched, the loss of purchasing power must be halted. However, just relying on the fact that new increases in the minimum wage in the double-digit percentage range are sufficient is not enough. The traffic light needs to be more creative.

ALabor Minister Hubertus Heil has made it clear that he considers a further increase in the minimum wage in the coming year to be almost certain. This is not surprising. Already in the summer of last year, social organizations drummed for the increase to at least 14.13 euros – and promptly received approval from the ranks of the SPD and Greens.

The thought behind it is correct per se: In times when high inflation is solidifying and the state is burdening citizens with ever new regulations and laws – keyword heat transition – it cannot be that employees are less and less in have the bag. The loss of purchasing power since the start of the Ukraine war is historic and hits those on low incomes particularly hard. One thing is clear: the traffic light must do more to ensure that the daily commute to work is still worthwhile for them.

However, constant new increases in the minimum wage in the double-digit percentage range within a short period of time cannot be the answer for all eternity. After the intervention by law, the minimum wage commission that is actually responsible will now draw up a proposal again. A new and strong increase needs to be carefully considered. The plus of 12 euros to 14.13 euros corresponds to an increase of almost 18 percent. If you add the last two increases from EUR 9.50 (as of early 2021) to EUR 12, that would mean an increase in the minimum wage of almost 50 percent within three years.

Of course, this has an impact on the entire wage structure. Salaries in the public sector would have to rise, trade unions would continue to demand double-digit wage increases and call for warning strikes. Demands for more money from those employees who then earn just above the new minimum wage will understandably be just as loud as those in the other pay brackets.

Horrific warnings about millions of jobs that would disappear as a result of minimum wage increases have proven wrong on a number of occasions in the past. However, as a result of a further strong increase, many companies that are already stricken are likely to think about cutting jobs and relocating, at least in some cases – or even raising the prices for their goods and services to compensate for the increased wage costs. The fact that SPD leader Lars Klingbeil considers the impending wage-price spiral to be a “fairy tale” does not exactly show far-sightedness.

It would make more sense to think from the other end: Anyone who wants “work to pay”, as Heil puts it, must also ensure that the tax burden is reduced. On the one hand, this works by finally leaving more net than gross on the payslips. Employers’ ancillary wage costs, which are particularly high in Germany, also need to be examined.

There are other obvious instruments to cushion inflation. Reducing the electricity tax to a minimum or abolishing it altogether, as is currently being discussed, would help quickly. Suspending VAT on a variety of foods, as Portugal is now doing, is also an option.

In view of the record tax revenue of more than one trillion euros, which Finance Minister Christian Lindner expects in 2024, there should be room for maneuver. Simply relying on the Minimum Wage Commission to propose the increase desired by the associations is the most convenient way.