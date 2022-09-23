Listen to the audio version of the article

Seven out of ten Italians condemn the practice of “shrinkflation”, that is the reduction of the quantity of the product contained in a package, leaving the selling price unchanged, an increasingly frequent solution in this phase of generalized price increase.

An inflation that, more generally, is forcing more than 6 out of 10 to reduce electricity consumption, 57% those related to shopping, 56% gas consumption and 54% expenses for cultural activities and leisure. A trend, however, destined to continue, and in some cases to accentuate, in the immediate future, with 87% of Italians forced to reduce or avoid the consumption of electricity and gas, 84% dining out, 83% travel, 82% shopping and entertainment.

The asymmetric impact of the increases

«This crisis is already social – underlines Mauro Lusetti, president of Legacoop -, and we see it from the asymmetry with which the impact of the increases affects the budgets of families; the most exposed classes are already tightening their belts, worries and anguish are already depriving them of sleep. But an economic crisis is also at the door: culture, leisure, travel, non-food purchases, all of which was based on the rapid recovery that last year brought us out of the pandemic. The drop in consumption, and the freezing of citizens’ confidence, anticipate a repercussion on the production system that our cooperative enterprises see on the horizon. We reiterate that emergency and courageous public policies are needed, because the risk is that of a dangerous economic and social screwing up ”, concludes Lusetti.

Tax inflation that impacts the weaker classes

These are some of the elements that emerge from the “FragilItalia” Report, prepared by Area Studi Legacoop and Ipsos, based on the results of a survey conducted on a sample of the population (800 cases, aged 18 and over), to test their opinions on the “Price increases and consumption” theme. The results of the survey confirm that inflation is a “tax” that has a heavier impact on the weaker classes. In the working class, in fact, the reduction in electricity consumption affects 72% of Italians (63% the average figure), that of shopping 73% (average figure 57%), that of gas consumption 69% (56 % average figure), that for cultural and leisure activities 70% (54%).

The cuts in the program

The current trend, as already mentioned, is destined to continue. The items that occupy the first four positions in the ranking of expenditure reductions expected in the near future (87% for electricity and gas consumption, 84% for dinners out, 83% for travel, 82% for shopping and entertainment) are followed by the reduction in spending on electronic products (78%), by that relating to beauty products, shoes and culture (all three at 76%), by that for petrol and diesel (75%).