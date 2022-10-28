Home Business Inflation + 3.5% in October, soars to + 11.9% year on year, a record since 1984
Business

Inflation + 3.5% in October, soars to + 11.9% year on year, a record since 1984

by admin
Inflation + 3.5% in October, soars to + 11.9% year on year, a record since 1984

According to preliminary estimates, in October the national consumer price index for the whole community (Nic), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase in 3.5% on a monthly basis and11.9% on an annual basis (from + 8.9% the previous month).

Istat announces this, adding that core inflation, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 5% to + 5.3% and that net of energy goods alone from + 5.5% to + 5.8%.

“It is necessary to go back to June 1983when they recorded a trend change in +13%to find an increase in the prices of the shopping cart, on an annual basis, higher than that of October and March 1984 for a general Nic index trend of + 11.9% », reports Istat.

It should be noted that lacquired inflation for 2022 it is equal to + 8.0% for the general index and + 3.7% for the core component.

The card of beni

The prices of the so-called therefore continue to rise “shopping cart”. In October, the prices of food goods, for home and personal care go from + 10.9% to + 12.7%, and those of high-frequency purchasing products from + 8.4% to + 8.9%. The prices of Food goods (from + 11.4% to + 13.1%), both processed (from + 11.4% to + 13.4%) and unprocessed (from + 11.0% to + 12.9%).

See also  SAIC Group: Will comprehensively consider the epidemic situation, stress test results and other situations to formulate further dynamic planning for resumption of work and production

You may also like

Elon Musk takes on Twitter and prepares to...

The U.S. GDP growth rate in the third...

NYMEX crude oil after the market to see...

Antitrust: provisions for Iren, Iberdrola, E.ON and Dolomiti...

Gold trading reminder: US dollar rebound hits bulls’...

Economic crisis, Italians are saving less and less....

The profit structure of industrial enterprises improved in...

Industry: production prices up 2.8% on a monthly...

Amazon’s third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion and net...

Bridge of the dead and Halloween, 5 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy