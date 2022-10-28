Listen to the audio version of the article

According to preliminary estimates, in October the national consumer price index for the whole community (Nic), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase in 3.5% on a monthly basis and11.9% on an annual basis (from + 8.9% the previous month).

Istat announces this, adding that core inflation, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 5% to + 5.3% and that net of energy goods alone from + 5.5% to + 5.8%.

“It is necessary to go back to June 1983when they recorded a trend change in +13%to find an increase in the prices of the shopping cart, on an annual basis, higher than that of October and March 1984 for a general Nic index trend of + 11.9% », reports Istat.

It should be noted that lacquired inflation for 2022 it is equal to + 8.0% for the general index and + 3.7% for the core component.

The card of beni

The prices of the so-called therefore continue to rise “shopping cart”. In October, the prices of food goods, for home and personal care go from + 10.9% to + 12.7%, and those of high-frequency purchasing products from + 8.4% to + 8.9%. The prices of Food goods (from + 11.4% to + 13.1%), both processed (from + 11.4% to + 13.4%) and unprocessed (from + 11.0% to + 12.9%).