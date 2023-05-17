Home » Inflation: Almost every third person is affected – salary is not enough to live on
Business

Inflation: Almost every third person is affected – salary is not enough to live on

by admin
Inflation: Almost every third person is affected – salary is not enough to live on
Business YouGov poll

Almost one in three affected – salary is not enough to live on due to inflation

| Reading time: 3 minutes

Looking at the receipt is currently stressful for many consumers

Looking at the receipt is currently stressful for many consumers

Which: picture alliance / SvenSimon

High inflation has been weighing on consumers in Germany for months. According to a survey, many people are so short of money that they don’t even have enough for the things they need.

FAccording to their own statements, almost a third of employees in Germany are reaching their financial limits due to the significant increase in prices.

Out of a good 1000 employees responded in a “YouGov‘ survey 21 percent say their salary is ‘rather not’ enough to pay for ongoing living expenses. 8.5 percent said the money was “not enough at all”. The survey was commissioned by Postbank, which belongs to the Deutsche Bank Group.

In particular, respondents with a monthly net household income of less than 2,500 euros can hardly make ends meet: 43 percent in this group stated that they could not pay their current living expenses with their current salary.

also read

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner is under pressure

The high inflation in Germany that has been going on for months is a burden for consumers. It saps their purchasing power, people can afford less for one euro. In April, inflation in Germany slowed for the second month in a row, but at 7.2 percent the inflation rate was still comparatively high.

also read

Consumers had to pay 17.2 percent more for food in April than a year earlier. Energy prices rose by 6.8 percent over the year. The federal government is trying to make natural gas, electricity and district heating more affordable by applying price brakes retroactive to January 1st.

Lower incomes are the most affected

With a series of interest rate hikes since July 2022, the European Central Bank (ECB) is attempting the high inflation to contain Higher interest rates make it more expensive credits. This can slow down demand and counteract high inflation rates. In the medium term, the ECB is aiming for price stability in the euro area with an inflation rate of two percent.

“Inflation is not just an economic problem, it is also a social problem. Those on the lowest incomes are hit the hardest by rising prices,” said Ulrich Stephan, Deutsche Bank’s chief investment strategist for private and corporate customers. “In this respect, it can also make sense to raise wages, especially for these groups. However, care must be taken to ensure that aggregate demand is not further fueled by higher wages.”

also read

Many employees do not even realize how many opportunities there are to increase their net income

After all, every second respondent (53.6 percent) expects a salary increase in the next twelve months – most of them on the basis of a collective bargaining agreement or thanks to successful individual salary negotiations. In the group of those whose current salary is not enough to cover the cost of living, according to the data, a good four out of ten respondents (43.6 percent) have the prospect of increasing salaries.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.

See also  Selling 13,000 RTX 4090 next week, the first manufacturer's reminder: to be equipped with a 1200W power supply-nVIDIA

You may also like

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Munich Re optimistic about profit target

Management of migrants, an embarrassing tragicomedy

The economic operation is recovering and positive factors...

Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These...

Water yes, but in a plastic bottle. Italy...

Siemens raises sales and profit forecast again

Cannes Film Festival, Palme d’Honneur for Lifetime Achievement...

European Commission’s Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy