Inflation and housing prices remain high, and more economists expect another rate hike from the Bank of Canada

[Inflation and housing prices remain high, and more economists expect the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again]Some economists are beginning to lean towards thinking that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates in June or July, as more and more evidence points to , the real estate market is gaining momentum, while inflation remains stubborn. Of Canada’s six largest lenders, Scotiabank was the first to forecast a 25 basis point hike to 4.75 percent at the central bank’s next policy meeting on June 7.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)