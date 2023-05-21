Home » Inflation and housing prices remain high, and more economists expect another rate hike from the Bank of Canada
Business

Inflation and housing prices remain high, and more economists expect another rate hike from the Bank of Canada

by admin

Summary

[Inflation and housing prices remain high, and more economists expect the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again]Some economists are beginning to lean towards thinking that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates in June or July, as more and more evidence points to , the real estate market is gaining momentum, while inflation remains stubborn. Of Canada’s six largest lenders, Scotiabank was the first to forecast a 25 basis point hike to 4.75 percent at the central bank’s next policy meeting on June 7.

Some economists are starting to lean toward a June or July rate hike from the Bank of Canada, as evidence mounts that the housing market is gaining momentum while inflation remains stubborn.Canada’s six largestbankIn, ScotiabankThe first to predict that the central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.75% at the next policy meeting on June 7.CitigroupVeronica Clark of The New York Times had already made the same prediction earlier. Capital Economics now expects a rate hike at its July meeting and said a quick resolution to the U.S. debt-ceiling impasse could prompt the Bank of Canada to raise rates at its next two meetings.This will make the policyinterest rateIt reached 5%, the highest level since 2001.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

See also  Tirrenia to the unions "Without the support of the Mise rescue at risk"

You may also like

Why companies like Google need rules for home...

Woman and child found dead at the foot...

Julian Zietlow: Instagram account deleted after drug use

Damage from natural events: only 5% of homes...

PLEASURES Partners with Zellerfeld to Create 3D Printed...

Online brokers or banks? – Fees on custody...

The FuoriFestival returns to Trento. Affaritaliani.it is also...

CITIC Construction Investment: Waiting for the policy to...

“Prime example of the traditional preference for large...

Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy