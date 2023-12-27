Inflation and power in ArgentinaCan Javier Milei turn things around?

Javier Milei is the new president of Argentina. If his reforms are to be successful in the long term, the central bank must be removed from political influence. Dollarization seems the safest way to do this.

The libertarian Javier Milei has won the presidential election in Argentina. The precarious economic situation was decisive. Inflation has depleted the economy and population for decades. Most recently, the inflation rate was around 160%. In South American democracy, governments have repeatedly tried to stay in power with the help of central bank-financed social spending. An inflated state apparatus ensured the support of the political decision-makers’ supporters. Now Milei promises a turnaround.

Inflation rate in Argentina

Source: IMF, rates of change in the consumer price index compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

If he wants to beat inflation, government spending must fall dramatically. Subsidy cuts for food, energy and local transport have already been announced. Half of the ministries will be dissolved. The privatization of loss-making state-owned companies such as the airline Aerolineas Argentinas is intended to relieve the burden on the state. Radical deregulation, including lifting rent controls and making labor law more flexible, should create more growth and more tax revenue. If the reforms succeed, the state could forego financing from the central bank.

However, the central question remains how the Banco Central de la República Argentina can be permanently removed from political influence. Even if this were to succeed under Milei today, it is still not certain that the central bank will not soon come under the influence of politics again. As in the 1990s, a currency board would reduce the decision-making authority of the central monetary authority to a fixed exchange rate to the dollar. In contrast to a simple fixed exchange rate system, with a currency board only parliament can break the close link to the dollar. But that was the case in Argentina in January 2002. Since then, inflation has risen sharply again.

That’s why dollarization, which Miliei repeatedly called for during the election campaign, would be the safest path to long-term currency stability. Once the central bank is abolished, it can no longer be abused. In addition, due to the persistently high inflation, the population in Argentina already holds a lot of dollars, which would make dollarization easier. Ecuador has experienced that the population is vigilant about maintaining dollarization.

But despite his landslide victory, Milei does not have a stable power base for such a step. He is president, but not dictator. His quickly announced reform decrees are subject to emergency law, which can dissolve parliament where he does not have a majority. To prevent this, his libertarian-conservative party coalition must Freedom Advances forge political alliances, which is difficult given the radical nature of the reforms. The success of Milei’s politics therefore depends on the support of the population. If the other parties do not cooperate, Milei could continue to blame them for the difficult economic situation until the parliamentary elections in 2025 in order to then win these elections too.

So far, Milei has a majority of the population behind him because he can point out the mistakes of the previous rulers. “There is no money left,” he stated succinctly after his victory. But the population will suffer from subsidy cuts, the devaluation of the peso and the lifting of price controls. After the announcement of 30 emergency measures for deregulation, “cacerolazos”, the banging of spoons on cooking pots as a sign of protest, could be heard in many places.

The protests will also continue to grow because with the spending cuts, the well-paid positions in the civil service for the supporters of the old governments will disappear. Although this harms political competition, it does not allow Milei to serve his own followers. Since reforms only have a delayed effect, there is a great risk that support will be lost too soon despite shock therapy. But the opportunity for Milei is the reason why he was elected: the people in Argentina have suffered so much for so long that they are capable of suffering for a new beginning.

In Germany people are watching the Argentine reform drama with curiosity and suspicion. A still rich cushion of prosperity allows enough distance. But economic dissatisfaction is also growing here. The European Central Bank’s interest rate increases and the Federal Constitutional Court’s recent decision on the debt brake are forcing the government to cut spending and subsidies and to lift price controls. This brings frustration and protests that raise doubts about the government’s stability.

However, German economic history shows that perseverance would be worthwhile. When Ludwig Erhard lifted price controls in West Germany in 1948 in a difficult economic situation, prices initially rose and a general strike was declared. But Erhard remained firm, inflation fell again, and an economic miracle followed that silenced the protests against the market economy reforms. The question is whether a politician today dares to make the necessary reforms and whether they have sufficient support among the population. In contrast to Germany, Argentina has at least overcome the first hurdle.

