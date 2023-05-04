Inflation and rate hikes: “In the past, this was always followed by recessions”

Dgermany drags itself over the finish line. Economic growth in the first quarter of this year was 0.0 percent – ​​that means the economy stagnated. After shrinking slightly in the previous quarter, this at least avoided a recession. This is considered to have been achieved if two quarters in a row are negative. The German economy avoided this by a hair’s breadth.

But that’s not good news. At the same time, inflation remains high, as shown by the latest figures published by the Federal Statistical Office on Friday. Germany is thus becoming a brake on Europe, especially in comparison with the southern European countries. The German economy and citizens are therefore facing further difficult months, and only a small glimmer of hope shines on the horizon.

It is probably thanks to the relatively mild winter that a recession could once again be avoided. The absence of a cold snap resulted in a brief upswing in the construction sector, which is already in crisis, in January and February. At the same time, supply chains eased and gas prices fell significantly. As a result, industrial production increased by 2.1 percent.

However, the greatest burden on the economy was private consumption. “The high inflation and the many unresolved issues with regard to Germany’s energy transition are likely to cause uncertainty among consumers,” says Christoph Swonke, economic analyst at DZ Bank.

And that burden remains. Because the inflation rate fell by just 0.2 percentage points in April, from 7.4 to 7.2 percent. Above all, however, inflation is eating its way deeper into the economy, which is reflected in the fact that it is no longer just energy and food that are price drivers, but the entire economy. “This is reflected in the fact that the cost increases of recent months are being passed on to prices,” says Michael Heise, chief economist at HQ Trust.

For him, the only silver lining is that the rise in food prices slowed down in April. While the rate here has been above 20 percent for months, it has now fallen to 17.3 percent.

Southern Europe is in a better position

However, that is still much too high. In addition, the reversal in price development has so far only progressed in small steps. “The only very slow drop in inflation in April can be seen as a clear indication that the stabilization of the price level will be a lengthy process that will probably strain consumers’ patience,” fears Heise.

This applies to all citizens in the euro zone. And yet some cope with this burden much better than Germany. The French economy grew by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, while the Italian and Spanish economies grew by a strong 0.5 percent.

“The southern European countries are also in a good starting position with a view to further economic development in the euro zone,” says Thomas Gitzel, Chief Economist at VP Bank. “Figures from the major tourism groups show that bookings have been going well so far.”

As a result, the southern European countries should benefit from strong sales in the hotel and catering sector in the coming months and the economy in these countries should continue to grow.

On the other hand, it is completely different in Germany. Stefan Schneider, chief economist for Germany at Deutsche Bank, sees the upswing in industrial production slowing down in the second quarter, while at the same time the burdens remain. “Private consumption is likely to remain weak in the second quarter as inflation is still high and wage increases are not yet enough of a counterweight,” he says.

In addition, interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank will increasingly take their toll. “In the past, such interest rate increases in Germany were always followed by recessions,” says Jörg Krämer, chief economist at Commerzbank. “Most economists are probably too optimistic when they expect a classic upswing for the second half of the year.”

He therefore even expects a decline in economic output of 0.5 percent for the year as a whole. Stefan Schneider is a bit more optimistic, but his forecast is not really positive either: It is zero percent. Even in the more favorable case, Germany would only just drag itself across the finish line.

