Inflation and rates: the “Jackson Hole trauma” in the world financial markets, not only because of the hawkish statements by Fed chairman Jerome Powell, but also because of the equally hawkish words that came from the ECB, precisely from the central banker of Finland Olli Rehn, by the central banker of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau and by Martins Kazaks, number one of the Central Bank of Latvia.

On the occasion of the Jackson Hole Symposium, event dedicated to economic policy that falls punctually every year at the end of August, and which sees the Kansas City Fed hosting dozens of central bankers, professors and economists from all over the world, Villeroy and Kazaks have advocated a sharp rise in euro area rates on the occasion of the next meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB, scheduled for 8 September. Idem Olli Rehn, who fears that inflation has become more entrenched in the Eurozone.

“The reality is that we are seeing globally and around the world a excessively high inflationand that’s why it’s time to act “, said Rehn, head of the central bank of Finland and, like Villeroy and Kazaks, a member of the Governing Council of the ECB. “The next step – has continued – Sara a significant move in Septemberdepending on the (macro) data that will arrive and the outlook on inflation“.

Rehn from Jackson Hole: double dilemma for the ECB

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Olli Rehn explained that “Monetary policy is now facing a double dilemma: on the one hand, it must keep inflation expectations anchored, and on the other hand, it must avoid bringing the economy into recession “.

On the other hand, “in Europa we are experiencing a serious energy crisis“ ed “It is quite likely that the Eurozone economy is slowing down. It is slowing down the moment we speak ”. The block, Rehn warned again, must prepare for “A protracted clash” against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which means that the cut in gas flows and higher energy prices will confirm a “Long-lasting phenomenon”. E “This will entail a sharp reduction in purchasing power of our citizens “.

Rehn: “We evaluate the decline in the euro in our decisions”

And the decline of the euro certainly does not help, indeed, solves the problem. The single currency has lost more than 12% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year, and is currently trading below par.

During the trading of the Asian markets the euro has come to lose more than 0.40% against the dollar, while it is now down by 0.20%.

That said, the trend seems to indicate that, sul forex, Traders are pricing the hawkish Fed statements of Jerome Powell more than the equally hawkish statements of ECB officials. The euro is hovering around 0.9918, while it is US Dollar Index travels at 109.24 points, one step away from the record in 20 years tested in July at 109.29 points. “We are certainly monitoring the exchange rate “, Olli Rehn said, while keeping to point out that the mandate of the ECB goes beyond the setting of a possible target of the single currency towards other currencies.

It is undeniable however that a weaker currency worsens the current inflation picture, inevitably confirming itself as a phenomenon to be observed. So much so that Rehn admitted it: the weakness of the euro “Is already considered significantly” by the ECB in determining its monetary policy.

ECB to raise interest rates from 75 basis points in September?

Returning to the interest rate question, the French banker Villeroy also invoked another significant monetary tightening in September, hoping that rates will rise to the “neutral” level before the end of the year, calculated between 1% and 2%. (Neutral level is defined as that at which economic growth is neither stimulated nor held back by the central bank).

“We could get there (at the neutral rate) before the end of the year, after another significant move in September “, Villeroy said in occasione del Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The French banker also stressed that, in case of need, rates may need to exceed the neutral level. The words have rekindled the fear that Christine Lagarde’s ECB will arrive to announce a maxi rate hike up to +75 basis points on 8 September, when the next meeting of the Governing Council is scheduled.

Reuters recalls that markets are betting on another 50 basis point squeeze in September (after that of July) but also points out that there are several representatives of the European Central Bank, such as the number one of the central bank of the Netherlands Klaas Knot and the Austrian colleague Robert Holzmann, to believe that the possibility of a 75 basis point squeeze should at least be discussed.

The number 75 (basis points) in short, it haunts the ECB (and consequently the markets). But it also haunts the Fed. On 21 July, interest rates in the euro area were raised by the ECB for the first time in 11 years, with a squeeze of 50 basis points: the rise was double compared to what had been anticipated by the ECB itself the previous month. The reason for the more hawkish move it was illustrated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, and it was double: on the one hand, the upside risks on inflation, which have become higher; on the other hand, the need to insure the transmission of monetary policy in the Eurozone countries.

The ECB anticipated – as in the press release relating to the meeting at the end of July – that “in the next meetings of the Governing Council it will be appropriate a further normalization of interest rates “.

Another call for the ECB to show determination in its fight against inflation came from lettone Cossack who, again from the Jackson Hole stage, said he was in favor of more aggressive monetary tightenings, in his opinion “Reasonable” in a context in which Eurozone inflation is surging at a rate close to + 10%. Inflation expectations – the central banker said – “They are still more or less where they should be”and this is it “a good news“.

But the second round effects (those capable of translating into a price-wage spiral) They are becoming “More transparent and obvious”making it urgent “A very strong, resolute and clear answer”. As a result, in September according to Kazaks “A move of at least 50 basis points would be appropriate.”

It is true that the hawk Kazaks has toned down in his own way, where he affirmed that, although it is possible that in the next meeting we will also talk about Quantitative Tightening – therefore of the possibility of starting to reduce the balance sheet of the ECB – the QT is not necessary for now. The dissemination of inflation data the day after tomorrow 31 August will be decisive for establishing the extent of the next rate hike by the ECB, just as the new ECB projections on price dynamics will be crucial.

WS collapses post Fed, also key here is called 75

Markets were again taken aback by the hawkish statements from both the Fed and the ECB. Jerome Powell’s statements kicked off last Friday at a brutal sell off on Wall Street, which brought the Dow Jones down 1,008 points, just over 3%, suffering the worst session since May.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite they reported splashes of 3.4% and 3.9% respectively, ending the worst session since June.

The disposals canceled the gains that all three US equity indices had reported in August, which is now nearing completion. And now futures on the main US indices are decidedly negative.

The fear of new maxi rate hikes is also reflected on the US Treasury markets, with two-year government bond rates to the 2007 record.

Negative closure for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.66% to 27,878.96 points. The other Asian exchanges are also very bad, while the impression of an economy destined to suffer due to the struggle of central banks against inflation it becomes more and more a reality.