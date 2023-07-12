Inflation and uncoordinated wage policies are destabilizing the euro

After the European Central Bank (ECB) had long argued that inflation would remain low or only be temporary, it rose to 10.5% (HICP) in the euro area in 2022. Although it has now fallen to 6.1% (May 2023), the official ECB inflation forecast is still 5.4% for 2023 and 3.0% for 2024. The ECB sees itself permanently away from its self-imposed target of (medium-term) 2.0%.

This is also due to the fact that the unions in all euro countries are pushing for substantial wage increases after people had to accept painful losses in purchasing power due to inflation. Since this drives up the costs of companies and therefore makes new price increases necessary, wage-price spirals threaten to perpetuate the depreciation of the euro. And not only that! The risks emanating from wage policies for the euro go beyond that.

The ECB has responded to the unions’ high wage demands through two channels. On the one hand, ECB representatives have called on the unions to exercise restraint in order to curb the wage-price spiral. In May, the governor of the Dutch central bank issued a warning Glass Knot in the Netherlands, the trade unions that excessive wage demands would drive up inflation and thus force the ECB to raise interest rates further. On the other hand, the ECB has continued to raise the key interest rate (most recently to 4.0%). This slows growth, leads to layoffs, weakens the bargaining power of the unions and thus lowers wage and inflationary pressures.

However, the problem lies deeper, since the euro area is not an optimal currency area according to Mundell (1961), in which the business cycles run the same and therefore a monetary policy is suitable for all member countries. The economic structures and the economic policy preferences are very different in the euro countries. A monetary policy for 20 euro countries faces 20 different financial, social and wage policies, so that economic development is very heterogeneous. In 2022, the real growth rates of the euro countries ranged from -1.3% in Estonia to 12.0% in Ireland. Inflation rates (HICP) ranged from 5.9% in France to 19.5% in Estonia. This makes it difficult for the ECB to set the right interest rate. If it is aimed at the average inflation rate of all euro countries, then the key interest rate is too high for some countries and too low for others.

The different economic developments within the euro zone were already an important reason for the European financial and debt crisis (euro crisis). After the turn of the millennium, the economy in Germany was sluggish, while some southern euro countries and Ireland – thanks in part to joining the euro – experienced strong growth. Since the ECB – also with a view to Germany – set interest rates comparatively low, it fueled consumption, government spending and real estate purchases in Greece, Ireland, Spain and Portugal. From 2008, the exaggerations led to a deep crisis that also spread to Italy. The euro threatened to break up.

Now the very different inflation rates, which entail different wage settlements (see Fig. 1), cause new stress. Wage increases in the euro countries in 2022 ranged from 1.5% in Austria to 8.7% in Lithuania. With exchange rates irrevocably fixed, this results in significant changes in competitiveness. If wages and prices rise significantly more in some countries than in other countries, they lose a great deal of their competitiveness. New current account imbalances could be the breeding ground for a new crisis.

The euro was originally introduced with the aim of avoiding strong fluctuations in competitiveness within the internal market for the free movement of goods, services, labor and capital. The European Commission study (1990) that once paved the way for the single European currency was entitled “One market, one money.” Now uncoordinated financial, social and wage policies are once again causing fluctuations in competitiveness similar to those caused by the fluctuating exchange rates before the introduction of the euro. This makes both the single market and the euro more unstable.

Since the outbreak of the euro crisis, the ECB has helped economically weak and highly indebted euro countries with unconventional monetary policy instruments such as long-term loans and the purchase of assets, thus keeping the common currency area together. If it wants to continue this task, a loose monetary policy would be necessary in the long term, which would probably also result in permanently high inflation. If the ECB does not want to take on this role, then a transfer system within the European Monetary Union, similar to Germany’s financial equalization system, is needed.

The “NextGenerationEU” recovery and resilience plan created during the Corona crisis and worth 807 billion euros is a first step in this direction. For example, a good 50% of the grants distributed and loans granted to date under the Recovery and Resilience Facility have gone to Italy and Spain (see Fig. 2), although these only account for a good 20% of the gross domestic product of the EU27. Although the Recovery and Resilience Facility is only planned for the years 2021 to 2026, the plan could be consolidated in the future. The way to the transfer union would be free. However, since financing would probably only be secured if the ECB continued to buy EU bonds, there would be a high risk of the euro depreciating further.

