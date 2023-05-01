Inflation & anti-inflation measures

Austria now has the highest inflation rate of all founding members of the euro zone for the third month in a row. This is due, among other things, to higher price increases for energy sources and in the catering trade. The rise in rents, which is very significant in comparison with the euro zone, also has a significant impact, especially for poorer households. No wonder, because unlike in many other countries, there has hardly been any regulatory intervention in prices in this country. On the other hand, the hypothesis that excessively generous cost-of-living aid would have fueled inflation does not stand up to a look at the facts.

The myth of the watering can

When the inflation rate in Austria rose by around one percentage point at the beginning of the year, while it continued to decline on average in the eurozone, economic liberal commentators in particular quickly identified the culprit: “It was the evil state with its watering can!” The households have been overfunded and consumer demand has risen to a level that companies can no longer satisfy (keyword: interrupted supply chains). One shouldn’t be surprised if companies use their market power and raise prices.

While the last part is absolutely correct, the whole story fails because of the facts. If there were any truth to this myth, then an increase in consumer spending by private households should be noticeable. In fact, in the fourth quarter of 2022, they were already declining for the third quarter in a row. It is therefore rather the case that households (have to) exercise restraint in consumption as a result of inflation. In addition, consumption development was even worse than the euro zone average.

Another objection concerns the aspect of the story that public aid to households would have been particularly high. True, they were Packages of measures are actually larger than averagealthough a significant part of the aid payments did not go to households but to companies.

The decomposition of inflation

An excess demand as a result of oversubsidy is therefore not noticeable. Why are the inflation rates in this country so high? In order to be able to answer the question, an easier-to-answer question is recommended as an intermediate step: Was has it become more expensive for consumers, especially in Austria?

As is well known, end consumers ask for a wide variety of goods that have different inflation rates – and make up a more or less large proportion of total expenditure. Both together determine the contribution of a spending category to headline inflation.

If one compares the direct contributions of energy (electricity, room heating, fuels for private transport), food (including alcohol and tobacco), restaurants and hotels and other goods and services, the high inflation contribution of energy before and after the start of Russia’s war of aggression falls first on. Not only households are affected, but also companies, which have passed on the rising energy costs over time. Like one of the Study commissioned by AK in the previous year has shown, early intervention would have been necessary precisely for this reason in order to reduce this transmission to general prices.

Special features for Austria are as follows:

While energy prices in Austria originally contributed less to inflation than in the euro area as a whole, the reverse is now the case. In fact, intervention in the energy markets in Austria was significantly less price-cutting than, for example, in France and Spain. In particular, the prices for gas and thermal energy are currently fueling inflation.

The unexpected price increase in January can be explained by renewed increases in the price of energy sources, namely electricity and gas. In fact, in January the increased grid loss costs passed on to the electricity consumers. Although the government has meanwhile decided to bear these costs, this will only have an impact in April with a delay. In addition, some gas suppliers increased their tariffs at the turn of the year and thus reacted to the development of stock market prices with a time lag. In addition, network costs in the gas sector also increased significantly at the beginning of the year.

Although the inflation rate for food is also high in Austria (12.3 percent), it is even higher on average in the euro area (15.5 percent). Because of this and because in Austria, which is above average, the average household spends a smaller proportion of its income on groceries, their contribution to inflation is lower than the average for the euro area. Nevertheless, food is an enormous price driver, especially for poorer households in this country.

The opposite is true for gastronomy and hotels: They are weighted more heavily in Austria than on average in the euro zone. Above all, Austrian gastronomy saw price increases of 13.8 percent, well above the eurozone average (8.2 percent).

The contributions of “other goods” to inflation are significantly higher in Austria than in the euro area. Together with the higher contributions from energy and catering, they are the key to explaining the different inflation rates in March 2023.

What is behind the contributions from gastronomy and “other goods”.

As already indicated, some things can be explained by the fact that energy flows into the production of many goods as an input. If the production costs now rise, many producers will pass on their additional costs (with a time delay) to the consumers in the form of higher prices. How many percentage points of the inflation rate in February 2023 can be explained in this way can only be estimated abstractly. This resulted in one Analysis from summer 2022, that the prices for non-energy goods will increase by about 3 percent in 2022 due to the increase in energy prices. In a OeNB study from November 2022 even much larger effects were reported, which have not yet fully materialized (and hopefully will not due to falling wholesale energy prices).

However, it would definitely be wrong to try to attribute all of the inflation to increased costs for (energetic) primary products. On the contrary, companies in a number of sectors have seized their chance in the shadow of general inflation and increased their profit margins. The Momentum Institute documents this phenomenon in a February 2023 study for Austria as well as the ECB in March 2023 for the euro area as a whole.

What sets Austria apart from the rest of the eurozone

The extraordinarily high inflationary contributions of gas, thermal energy and gastronomy have already been discussed in this article. Apartment rents also make an above-average contribution to inflation in this country: In March they are about two and a half times compared to the previous year with 6.6 percent up as much as in the Eurozone and further hikes are already a done deal. Even if rent inflation is – still – lower than the general rate of inflation: Viewed over the long term, rents have risen more sharply than the prices of most other products (since 2010: +57% inflation in rents; +43% general inflation).

The rents generally show what Austria has failed to do in many areas: to actively intervene in pricing. A rent cap like in Spain (there the rent increase was legally limited to 2 percent) was not politically desired. Neither could one bring themselves to intervene in the energy markets (apart from the electricity price brake, which only applies to end consumers). Instead, many billions of transfer payments have flowed to households and companies, which have not made inflation worse (see above), but have not reduced them either.

What to do now in Austria

Even if Austria’s politicians have failed to do a lot in recent months, there are still important levers that can be used to influence price developments in the coming months. This includes restraint in administered prices as well as a rent control or public disclosure of unjustified price increases. Further recommendations for action can be found here: Austria lacks a macroeconomic distribution policy.