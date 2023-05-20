Inflation at 8.2%: energy boom. Genoa the most expensive city in Italy

Inflation in April revised downwards, but rises to 8.2%

As of April 2023 it is estimated that thenational consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis and 8.2% on an annual basis, from +7.6% in the month previous; the preliminary estimate was +8.3%. This was noted by Istat, specifying that the inflation recovery phase is interrupted, mainly due to a new acceleration in the trend dynamics of the prices of unregulated energy goods. Instead, the prices of processed and non-processed food products are holding back.

Inflation, Istat: “The ‘core’ inflation slows down to +6.2% in April”

In April, core inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, recorded a slight slowdown from +6.3% to +6.2%, as well as that net of energy goods alone, which rose from +6.4% to +6.3%. The Istat detects it.

Italy’s highest inflation at 9.7% in Genoa

Genoa once again confirms itself as the city with the highest inflation rate in Italy beating Palermo, Messina, Catania and Milan in this special ranking. This was stated by Codacons, which has reworked the definitive data at a territorial level released today by Istat. “In Italy, retail prices rose by +8.2% in April, while in Genoa the rate reached +9.7% on an annual basis – analyzes Codacons -. This means that a resident family must take into account a greater expense equal to an average of +2,114 euros per year due to price increases. The situation is very different in Potenza, where prices grow by only +5.8% over the year”.

