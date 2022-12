In November, Chinese inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.6%, as expected, slowing the growth rate compared to +2.1% in October.

On a monthly basis, the CPI dropped by 0.2%, in line with forecasts, after previously rising by 0.1% m/m.

China‘s inflation as measured by the producer price index was also disclosed, down by 1.3%, against the 1.4% drop expected, and compared to -1.3% in October.

On a monthly basis, the PPI index rose by 0.1%.