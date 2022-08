Last night, July data on inflation in China measured by the consumer price index and the producer price index were released. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7%, less than the + 2.9% indicated by the Bloomberg consensus, strengthening from the previous 2.5% increase. The producer price index, on the other hand, showed an increase of 4.2% on an annual basis, slowing down compared to + 6.1% in the previous survey and less than the + 4.9% estimated by analysts.