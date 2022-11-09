In October, Chinese inflation measured by the consumer price index rose by 2.1% on an annual basis, below the + 2.4% expected by Reuters analysts. Boom for pork prices, which have flown by 51.8%, while those of fruit have increased by 12.6%. The prices of fresh vegetables fell by 8.1%. Excluding food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI index advanced 0.6% in October.
