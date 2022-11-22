The new issue of ” is available from todayOpportunities on the Stock Exchangethe fortnightly magazine dedicated to financial advisors and stock market experts.

The main global stock indexes recorded some sessions marked by weakness, despite a certain optimism still prevailing. Tensions regarding the missile that hit Poland have receded, as it would have been a Ukrainian anti-aircraft rocket launched against Russian missiles. Signs of optimism have also come frompre-G20 meeting in Bali between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden which suggests an improvement in diplomatic relations between the two leaders.

On the macro front, the GDP of the Eurozone third quarter was in line with expectations at 2.1% year-on-year, while the annualized inflation rate rose to 10.6% in October, still up from the previous 9.9% and slightly below the 10.7% expected by analysts. Inflation is also on the rise in the United Kingdom where it reached 11.1% in October, above estimates (10.7%) and on the highest levels of the last 41 years. Meanwhile, the ECB has warned of the growing risks to the stability of all economic actors, from governments to households, in a context in which the outlook for the economy is worsening and inflation remains at record levels. In Financial Stability Review Rising costs of living have been reported to be hurting people’s ability to repay debts, while slowing growth threatens corporate profits.

This week they will be the center of attention PMI indexes for November (Wednesday) from the Eurozone, the United Kingdom and the USA. On the central bank front, we will have the minutes of the last ECB and Fed meetings, which are important for understanding the attitude on future moves. Finally, Thursday will be held the meeting of EU energy ministers, which will discuss the European Commission’s proposals on the stabilization mechanisms of the European energy market, including a potential price cap on gas. On the same day, Wall Street will be closed for Thanksgiving, while Friday will close early for Black Friday.

