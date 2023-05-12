Inflation continues to slow in April, China’s economic recovery is worrying

12.05.2023

China’s consumer inflation rate hit a new low in more than two years last month, the latest data showed. The data further aggravated the economic circles’ concerns about China’s deflation. The previously released foreign trade data also revealed that China’s post-epidemic economic recovery is weak.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.1% year-on-year in April, a further slowdown from the year-on-year increase of 0.7% in March. This means that the inflation rate hit the lowest level since February 2021.

The Wall Street Journal reported that China‘s low inflation in April was partly due to the high comparison base of the same period last year, and it is expected that the inflation rate will rise again later this year. Economists say China‘s low levels of consumer inflation point to the fragility of a recovery in domestic demand, with high youth unemployment, housing market uncertainty and weakening corporate profits weighing on consumer sentiment.

Ding Shuang, chief China economist at Standard Chartered Bank, said that inflation data released on Thursday showed that China‘s economic recovery is still uneven, with demand for services growing faster than demand for goods.

At the same time, the producer price index (PPI) in April fell by 3.6% year-on-year, falling for seven consecutive months, and the rate of decline expanded by 1.1 percentage points from the previous month, expanding for the fourth consecutive month, and the rate of decline was also higher than expected. The National Bureau of Statistics explained that the year-on-year decrease in PPI in April was mainly due to factors such as fluctuations in international commodity prices, overall weak domestic and foreign market demand, and a high comparison base for the same period last year. Previously, PPI fell by 2.5% year-on-year in March, falling for six consecutive months.

The “Wall Street Journal” pointed out that China‘s CPI rose by 0.1% year-on-year in April, bringing the Chinese economy one step closer to deflation, but economists generally expect the Chinese economy to maintain the momentum of recovery, so excluding the core of volatile food and energy prices Inflation will trend upwards for the rest of the year.

China‘s trade surplus continues to widen



Foreign trade: exports increased, imports fell

According to the foreign trade data released by the National Bureau of Statistics this week, China‘s exports in April increased by 8.5% year-on-year, while imports fell sharply by 7.9%, which made China‘s trade surplus in April reach 90.21 billion US dollars, an increase of 82.3%.

In March this year, China‘s exports surged by 14.8%. Although it fell back to 8.5% in April, the growth is still impressive. According to expert analysis, the positive growth of exports is mainly due to the comparison with the low base under the blockade of the epidemic last year. Zhou Junzhi, an economist at Zhejiang University, wrote an analysis that if the low base effect is excluded and calculated with reference to previous years’ data, then the export value in April this year is almost the same as the same period last year. Zhou Junzhi believes that global trade frictions and the epidemic have accelerated the wave of China‘s industrial transfer, and industrial transfer has brought about the export of production materials such as construction machinery and parts, which has become the source of China‘s export resilience this year.

Since the beginning of this year, China‘s exports to underdeveloped countries have increased significantly. In April, exports to Russia increased by 153% year-on-year, and exports to Africa increased by 50%. Exports to the US fell 6.5% year-on-year. In addition, exports of new energy vehicles surged in April, but imports of semiconductors fell by 15.3%.

Reuters quoted Xu Tianchen, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), as saying, “At the beginning of this year, people thought that after reopening, imports would easily exceed the level of 2022, but this is not the case,” although China‘s rebound after the epidemic It was swift and violent, but it was largely internal and not felt by the rest of the world.

China‘s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for April, released recently, showed a sharp contraction in new export orders. “Given the gloomy outlook for external demand, we think (China‘s) exports will fall further before bottoming out later this year,” Capital Economics economist Huang Zichun said in a note.

(Reuters, Wall Street Journal, BBC)

