Inflation extinguishes the love of Italians for real estate

In Italy, four out of five families live in their own property (Censis data). However, several factors could affect the real estate market in the short term: from the slowdown in the economic cycle, to inflation which affects household savings, to the sudden rise in interest rates up to the energy crisis. In 2022, in a recent report by Nomisma, sales grew by more than 2% compared to the previous year while for the current year a contraction in transactions of around 10% is expected as well as a new decline for next year.

The trend is also confirmed by the ‘Immobiliare.it’ portal which forecasts a complicated 2023 due to the significant pre-existing economic uncertainties which will undoubtedly weigh on potential buyers, already lower than last year. To induce Italians to postpone the decision to buy a house in the coming weeksand it could be the inflation factor which could settle at high levels in 2023 as well. The increase in the inflation index not only has an impact on household spending, but also threatens the real value of the liquidity set aside in the account. Because, in fact, over time it reduces the quantity of goods and services that could be bought with that specific amount of money. Inflation can erode, even cancel, yields on low-risk securities.

Looking at the scenario from this point of view, high inflation would be an incentive to invest above all in so-called ‘haven assets’ such as real estate, considering that the price trend will reasonably lead to higher prices over time. Buying could therefore be convenient to avoid seeing your savings eroded. It is believed that the increase in interest rates on mortgages will also affect the performance of the real estate market, which in 2022 was not yet considered beyond a certain level of attention. In this regard, the experts observe that the ECB should continue with a further rate hike of 50 basis points in March and this could in any case determine a partial decrease in purchase demand. In January 2023, the monthly report of the ABI which summarizes the trend of fixed and variable rates and is also influenced by the variation of the breakdown of disbursements based on the type of mortgage shows that the rates on mortgages averaged just over 3.50%. The ABI also recalls how the average rate had reached 5.72% at the end of 2007, before the crisis.

Mortgage disbursements by credit institutions are growing. January reports a +1.3% year on year, albeit down compared to December 2022. In January, the request for fixed-rate mortgages also strengthened, which were requested by 92% of users, while the request for subrogation mortgages went from 8% at the end of July to 36% in January 2023, with an increase of 28 percentage points. The demand for housing is influenced not only by interest rates but also byand by house prices and disposable income. The market will be driven by those looking for larger spaces, by those aiming for energy efficiency in more eco-sustainable homes and by the increased sensitivity towards technology which will push many towards the purchase of new buildings while house costs should remain stable or slightly growth. According to a survey by Immobiliare.it expectations are for a market with generally positive performances with stable or rising prices.

