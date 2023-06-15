Inflation could settle between four and six percent

Third, the ECB – in contrast to the US Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank – wants to take the climate rescue into its own hands in the form of a green monetary policy. She has carried out climate stress tests with the banks and is reallocating the corporate bonds she holds in favor of environmentally friendly companies. ECB Council member Frank Elderson even wants to involve the banks in protecting biodiversity “with carrots and sticks”.

After the ECB was entrusted with the task of keeping prices stable when it was founded, it has also been responsible for financial market supervision since 2014. Now the ECB is also making climate and environmental policy. It is also conceivable that the ECB will finance low-interest investments in the future European Commission classified as climate or environmentally friendly within the framework of the taxonomy. Finally, the ECB could also participate in increasingly costly social policies. The more tasks the ECB takes on, the more the once primary goal of price stability recedes into the background.