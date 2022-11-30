Home Business Inflation data for November: stable at +11.8% on year, +0.5% on month
Inflation data for November: stable at +11.8% on year, +0.5% on month

Inflation data for November: stable at +11.8% on year, +0.5% on month

Annual inflation in the euro area is forecast at 10% in November, down from 10.6% in October, according to Eurostat’s preliminary estimate. The decline estimated for this month is greater than market expectations: the consensus, the average of analysts’ forecasts, indicated a fallback of 0.2 percentage points, to 10.4%.

Energy had the greatest impact, but to a lesser extent than in October, with annual price increases of 34.9% in November (from +41.5% in October), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+13.6% from +13.1%), non-energy industrial goods (+6.1%, stable since October) and services (+4.2% from +4.3%). On the other hand, core inflation, excluding the more volatile components (energy, food, alcohol and tobacco), remained unchanged compared to October and in line with market expectations, at 5% as last month, compared to +2, 6% as of November 2021.

In Italy, inflation in November stable at +11.8% on year, +0.5% on month
Inflation, which was slowing sharply on a monthly basis and stable on a year-on-year basis, seems to have exhausted its acceleration boost also thanks to the drop in unregulated energy prices. According to preliminary estimates by Istat, in November the national consumer price index for the whole community (Nic), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.5% on a monthly basis (it had been 3.4 in October) and 11.8% on an annual basis (as in the previous month). «After the sharp acceleration in October, inflation in November, which remains at the record levels of March 1984 (when it was +11.9%), is stable» comments Istat. “We will have to review the Pnrr with Europe”, because “due to inflation, only my Ministry of the Environment has a cost greater than 5 billion for the interventions”, out of the 35 billion foreseen: “either you cut down on the works, or we’re not in it.” Minister Gilberto Pichetto said this at the webinar “The alphabet of the future” of La Stampa.

Shopping cart +12.8% on the year
In November, the prices of food, home and personal care products recorded a modest acceleration on a trend basis (from +12.6% to +12.8%); on the contrary, those of frequently purchased products slowed down (from +8.9% to +8.8%).

