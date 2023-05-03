“Inflation despite”: Why Germans don’t want to save anymore

Many people in Germany are currently buying things even though they should actually be saving. picture alliance / Shotshop | Monkey Business 2

Inflation concerns consumers in Germany. According to a new study by idealo, more than 60 percent of those surveyed are concerned about whether they can get by with their money. 40 percent of the study participants stated that their financial situation had deteriorated compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, a certain “inflation defiance” is emerging. 45 percent of those surveyed buy things that they actually cannot afford.

Life in Germany remains expensive. According to the Federal office of statistics the inflation rate was 7.2 percent in April and thus remains very high. Consumers notice that too.

How from the idealo Sparreport 2023

shows, more than half of those surveyed are still shocked by the increased prices. For the representative survey, around 2,000 German online shoppers were asked about their personal finances and their saving methods.

40 percent of the study participants stated that their financial situation had deteriorated compared to the previous year. Over 60 percent worry about getting by with their money. Around two-thirds of those surveyed also assume that prices will continue to rise in the future.

This is also reflected in the consumer behavior of the consumers surveyed. You save in many areas, but especially when buying clothing and accessories, electronic devices and in the area of ​​​​hobby and leisure needs. More than half of those surveyed (56 percent) are currently going to restaurants less frequently.

Gen Z defies inflation

Nevertheless, a certain “inflation defiance” is emerging. 45 percent of those surveyed occasionally buy things that they actually feel are too expensive and cannot afford – because they no longer feel like limiting themselves. The difference between the individual generations is striking. While only 33 percent of Baby Boomers say they sometimes buy something they can’t actually afford, that figure is as high as 60 percent for Gen Z. Salary industry: Where it pays to change industries

It is also noticeable that Gen Z seems to be less affected by the current situation overall. More than 40 percent of the young people even stated that their financial situation was “much or slightly better” than in the previous year. When it comes to old-age provision, however, the statements of the different generations are very similar. According to the survey, almost half of all participants sometimes have the feeling that they will never be able to save enough for their retirement, which is why they don’t even want to try. This applies to 42 percent of baby boomers, 44 percent of Generation X, and 51 percent each of Generations Y and Z.(