In January, inflation slows down and stops at 10%

In January, it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the whole community, gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.1% on a monthly basis and of 10.0% on an annual basis, from +11.6% in the previous month; the preliminary estimate was +10.1%. This is what emerges from the final data released today from the State.

Inflation down in January, here’s why

The bending of the rate of inflationexplains the institute, is mainly due to the strong slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of energy assets regulated (from +70.2% to -12.0%) and, to a lesser extent, those of unregulated energy (from +63.3% to +59.3%), unprocessed food (from +9, 5% to +8.0%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.2% to +5.5%); the effects of these trends were only partially offset by the acceleration in the prices of durable goods (from +6.4% to +6.8%), non-durable goods (from +6.1% to +6.7 %) and services relating to housing (from +2.1% to +3.2%).

underlying inflation, net of energy and fresh food, accelerated from +5.8% to +6.0%, while that net of energy goods alone remained stable at +6.2%. On an annual basis, the prices of goods show a slowing profile (from +17.1% to +14.1%), while that relating to services shows a slight increase (from +4.1% to +4.2% ); resizes, then the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods (from -13.0 in December to -9.9 percentage points).

The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of housing services (+1.6%), processed food (+1.3%), durable goods (+1.1%) and non durable (+0.7%), unprocessed food (+0.6%) and unregulated energy (+0.5%); a containment effect instead derives from the drop in the prices of regulated Energy (-25.7%) and those of Services relating to transport (-1.7% due to seasonal factors).

Inflation acquired for 2023 is equal to +5.2% for the general index and +3.2% for the fund component. The harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) decreases by 1.5% on a monthly basis, due to the start of the winter sales of clothing and footwear of which the index Nic it does not take into account, and increases by 10.7% on an annual basis (a slowdown from +12.3% in December); the preliminary estimate was +10.9%.

The national consumer price index for blue and white collar households (Foi), net of tobacco, it shows an increase of 0.1% on a monthly basis and of 9.8% on an annual basis.

