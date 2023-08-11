Inflation down to 5.9%: the drop in prices pushes away the ECB tightening

MILANO – “Everything depends on the data”, said ECB president Christine Lagarde at the end of July after launching yet another rate hike and answering those who asked what the central bank’s orientation was for September. Here they are, the data. On Monday the German one, with inflation in July decelerating to 6.2% from 6.4%, yesterday the final estimate on Italian prices released by Istat: +5.9% on an annual basis from 6.4% in previous month. Today it will be the turn of France and Spain and next week the Eurostat seal will arrive on the overall data for the Eurozone. At that point it will be possible to know if the current slowdown will be enough for Frankfurt to pause its monetary tightening. Certainly, again yesterday, a clearer indication came from the United States: with inflation in July at +3.2%, growing but below analysts’ expectations, the prospects for a new Fed break in September are always more concrete.

Returning to Italy, the figure released yesterday, even better than the preliminary estimate (+5.9% on a trend basis from the 6% released at the end of July), nevertheless highlights some encouraging signs. Core inflation, net of energy goods and fresh food, slows from +5.8% to +5.5%. The “shopping cart” – the basket of food, home and personal care goods – decelerated to 10.2% from 10.4% a month earlier. The slowdown mainly concerns transport (from +4.7% to +2.4%), non-regulated energy goods (from +8.4% to +7.0%) and processed food (from +11.5 % to +10.5%). Reductions only partially offset by the rise in the prices of unprocessed food (from +9.4% to +10.4%) and those of services relating to housing (from +3.5% to +3.6%) . In short, a positive balance, but without enthusiasm, as can also be seen from the words of the Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Urso, engaged in recent weeks on the high price front, with the signing of the memorandum of understanding with large-scale distribution in support of the so-called anti-inflation quarter starting in October. “The drop in inflation is accentuating, but we can do more”, he said commenting on the data, suggesting that the hope is that the slowdown will turn into a real slowdown.

On the other side of the ocean, the signals, as mentioned, seem even more robust. The reception on the markets, with the European and US Stock Exchanges rising well, confirm what financial analysts are starting to note as early as this afternoon. “The figure is compatible with the hypothesis of the Fed pause in September – comments Antonio Cesarano of Intermonte, specifying that even in the face of a new stoppage, President Powell could “underline that the pause is not necessarily to be understood as definitive”. It must be said that the American Central Bank moved before Europe in its squeeze, it went much further (the cost of money is now between 5.25% and 5%, against 4.25% in Europe) and before Frankfurt has chosen to stop. In June, when after 15 consecutive rises it kept the levels unchanged, only to raise them again in July.

Certainly for Powell the golden opportunity to give indications to the market on his intentions is at hand. Later this month, at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, where the Jackson Hole central bankers’ meeting will be held. One of the most awaited events on the international financial agenda. An ideal audience to sanction the closure – temporary or definitive – of the season of monetary tightening.

