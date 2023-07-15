Inflation Drivers: Corporate Profits as Inflation Drivers? “Some companies have taken advantage of the situation”

There were many kind words. congratulations. Praise. When the Council of Experts for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development celebrated its 60th anniversary at the end of June, all the celebrities of the economy were present and paid tribute to the body, which most people know as the economic experts, in a variety of contributions.

But then the content was also discussed – and here it was much more controversial, especially when it came to inflation. In particular, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), made some people sit up and take notice. “Inflation was partly driven by corporate earnings. point,” she said. “That’s a fact.”

There it was again, and now at the highest level: the issue of greed inflation. This word – or its English variant “greedflation” – has been haunting discussions on the financial market and in economics for some time.

