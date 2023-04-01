The high prices loosen their grip but food goods are still skyrocketing. As communicated this morning by Istat, inflation in Italy fell to 7.7% in March from 9.1% in the previous month in provisional data. The rate thus reached its lowest level in recent months, starting from May 2022, when it was at 6.8%. Despite the decline, families fear the oncoming sting and in the foreground there are the expenses for the upcoming holidays. “The slowdown in inflation will not save the Easter holidays of Italian families, who will find an unpleasant surprise in the Easter egg”. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the data released today by the statistical institute. «The drop in inflation is once again due solely to the drop in electricity and gas tariffs on the protected and free markets, but for all other products we are still in the presence of a price emergency, with the shopping cart going up by 12.7% over the year – analyzes Codacons – Inflation at 7.7% is equivalent to a higher expenditure of +2,252 euros per year for the “typical” family, which rises to +2,917 euros for a household with two children, but the nasty surprise will concern the Easter holidays».

«In fact, the food sector records average price increases of 13.2%, which are equivalent to an increase in expenditure equal to +1,015 euros per year for a family with two children. Those who travel during Easter will instead have to deal with average increases of 6.3% for transport services – says the president Carlo Rienzi – This means that Easter for Italians will be marked by price increases, and the Government would do well to intervene by adopting measures to control retail price lists, starting with the cut in VAT on food and basic necessities».

Shopping cart still heavy

«The drop in bills from which industries are also taking advantage has not yet transferred to all the final prices of goods. In particular, it did not happen for food products and for the shopping cart which remain with the exact same trend variation as in February, +13.2% and +12.7% respectively» says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

«Moreover, it is not enough for inflation to decrease, i.e. for prices to continue to rise, even if with an attenuated trend. It is urgent that prices go down and return to being normal and sustainable for families. The cost of living continues to rise and is increasingly unsustainable. For a couple with two children, inflation at 7.7% means a sting of 2,306 euros on an annual basis, of which 1,015 just for eating and drinking, 1,062 euros for just the shopping cart. For a couple with 1 child, the additional expense is equal to 2114 euros, 916 for food and drinks, 964 euros for everyday expenses. On average, the price increase for a family is 1765 euros, 744 for food products and soft drinks, 782 euros for food, home and personal care products. The primacy always belongs to large families with more than 3 children with a blow equal to 2603 euros, 1212 just to feed themselves» concludes Dona.

Strategies for saving

Meanwhile, Italians are increasingly attentive to their spending and have introduced new habits in the last year. According to a survey commissioned by Facile.it from the institutes mUp Research and Norstat, Italian families have saved a total of more than 5 billion euros in the last twelve months.

But how did they manage to do it? The data showed that savings are often sought among the supermarket shelves: 5.3 million Italians (12.1%) who only bought foods close to expiry because they were discounted, a percentage that almost doubled compared to 2018 (6, 9%), while 25.8% changed supermarkets every time to pursue promotions; Finally, 9.3 million, those who, in order to make ends meet, have started shopping only at discount stores.

What, on the other hand, are the items of expenditure that have the greatest impact on family budgets? It is not surprising to see that energy bills have conquered the ranking of the least loved expenses (68.6% electricity bills, 60.4% gas bills), followed by car insurance (50.7%).