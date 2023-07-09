Home » Inflation eats ice cream: the frightening rise in the prices of Algida
Inflation eats ice cream: the frightening rise in the prices of Algida

by admin
Inflation eats ice cream: the frightening rise in the prices of Algida

Inflation according to Algida: the frightening rise in ice cream prices from 2002 to 2023

in perceptionthe famous brand of ice creams packaged, controlled by the Anglo-Dutch giant Unileverhas operated over the years asignificant price hike, albeit gradual, starting from his famous Magnum and Cornetto. The digital marketing specialist sheds light on the point Leonard Bellizzi on his LinkedIn profile.

According to the data reported, from 2002 (with the entry into force of the euro) to today (2023) there has been asubstantial inflation. For example, one of Algida’s iconic ice creams, the Classic croissant has gone from a cost of 0.90 euro to 2.50 euro (+178%). The other great workhorse, the Magnum Classic from a price of 1.20 euros it has risen to 2.70 euros (+125%). Strawberry blossom and Cremino: from 0.55 euros to 1.80 euros (+227%). In the end Calippo and Cucciolone: from 0.80 euros to 2.40 euros (+200%). According to these estimates, therefore, the prices of ice cream have more than doubled, in some cases tripled.

