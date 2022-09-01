Home Business Inflation effect and the Fed: 2-year Treasury rates soar to record in 15 years, flying to 3.516%
Inflation effect and the Fed: 2-year Treasury rates soar to record in 15 years, flying to 3.516%

Bets on the markets of an even more aggressive Fed have caused rates to soar in recent sessions, in particular, on two-year US Treasuries, which continue to soar:

today, two-year US government bond yields have tested the new record since November 2007, in 15 years, spiking up to 3.516%, then reducing the blaze and traveling around 3.5%.

The inversion of the US yield curve is now more than evidently confirmed: 10-year US Treasury rates also jumped, collecting an increase of 11 basis points, but at a lower level than that of two-year rates years, around 3.248%.

The 30-year rates are also lower than the two-year rates, increasing to 3.365%.

The flare-up in Treasury rates is explained by the Fed’s increasingly hawkish attitude, confirmed by the statements of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who, last Friday, in his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, reiterated its determination to defuse inflation with new rate hikes.

Yesterday, Loretta Mester, chairman of the Cleveland Federal Reserve and a voting member of the FOMC, the Fed’s monetary policy arm responsible for determining rates, added to the dose.

Mester quashed hopes that the US central bank could return to cut rates next year, after the aggressive hikes planned for this year, which have already begun to halt the surge in inflation.

“My view at the moment is that it will be necessary to bring fed funds rates above 4% by the end of next year to stay at that level,” Mester said, according to excerpts from a speech. reported by the CNBC.

