- Inflation expectations may be the reason for the Fed to raise interest rates in June Sina
- The Fed’s big hawks are hawking again: there is no guarantee that inflation will continue to decline, and this year’s voting committee reiterated that June can skip interest rate hikes Wall Street News
- Yingwei Financial Market Express: The Fed is expected to pause interest rate hikes in June? “Small non-agricultural” and manufacturing PMI good and mixed Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- Financial Breakfast on June 2: Gold climbs to one-week high as bets on June rate hike fade after weak U.S. data Huitong.com
- Fed prepares to hold stance in June, but still hikes later Wall Street Journal
