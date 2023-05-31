Home » Inflation falls again: +0.3% in May, +7.6% on an annual basis
Inflation falls again: +0.3% in May, +7.6% on an annual basis

Inflation starts to fall again: according to Istat estimates, in May the Nic index gross of tobacco recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and 7.6% on an annual basis, from +8.2% in previous month. The deceleration is primarily due to the trend slowdown in the prices of non-regulated energy goods (from +26.6% to +20.5%) and processed food (from +14% to +13.4%). of Other goods (from +5.3% to +5.1%) and Services relating to transport (from +6% to +5.5%); effects only partially offset by the upward tensions in the prices of unprocessed food (from +8.4% to +8.9%) and housing services (from +3.2% to +3.4%) .

Core inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, slowed further (from +6.2% to +6.1%), as did that excluding energy only (from +6.3% to +6 ,2%). The 2023 acquired inflation is equal to +5.6% for the Nic and +4.7% for the underlying component.

In the food sector «the prices of processed products show an attenuation of their growth on an annual basis, which contributes to the deceleration of core inflation (down to +6.1%). Finally, the phase of slowdown in the trend growth of the prices of the “shopping cart” continues, which in May was +11.3%».

