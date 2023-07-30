Inflation falls in France and Germany, but rises again in Spain (+2.3%)

Girl goes shopping in the supermarket

Germany, inflation slows down in July (+6.2%)

Stop in July German inflation. The consumer price index records an annual variation of 6.2% compared to +6.4% in the previous month of June. On a monthly basis, the increase is 0.3%. The rate of core inflationtherefore excluding food ed energyrecords a slowdown: +5.5% compared to +5.8% in June.

READ ALSO: Richemont acquires 70% of Gianvito Rossi, an operation worth over 100 million

Inflation also slows in France

Annual inflation in France slows down to 4.3% from +4.5% the previous month. It makes it known INSEE, the French statistical institute in a statement publishing its estimate. In July 2022, the inflation trend was +6.1%.

READ ALSO: Inflation, the second wave is coming

contributing to the decline of inflation is the decrease of energy prices (-3.8%) and of the food (from 13.7% in June to 12.6% in July). Consumer prices are stable in July compared to the previous month. In June they had grown by 0.2% compared to the month of May.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

